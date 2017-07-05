Jeremy Corbyn has said he opposes the use of zero hours contracts by Glastonbury and would be happy to raise the issue with its organisers.

The Labour leader, who received rapturous applause from the festival’s main stage, said the contracts should not have been used and pledged to abolish them if he wins power.

The Independent revealed last week how Glastonbury Festival hired hundreds of workers from across Europe on zero hours contracts and then fired them after just two days.

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman said there had been an “explosion of insecure employment” and that Labour is opposed to it.

Asked whether ticket prices should go up to allow organisers to pay more, he said it is up to Glastonbury how they run the event, but added: “In terms of employment contracts, those contracts should not be taking place and we are opposed to them and when we are next in Government we will outlaw them.

“We’ve made quite clear we are opposed to those forms of contract everywhere.”

Asked if he would raise it at Glastonbury next time if he goes, he said: “He’s happy to raise it right now.”

1/9 Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain REUTERS

2/9 Litter-picking staff collect discarded rubbish from the area in front of the Pyramid Stage at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England AFP/Getty Images

3/9 Discarded nitrous oxide canisters are scattered on the ground in front of the Pyramid Stage at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England AFP/Getty Images

4/9 A man rests as festival goers leave the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, and now attracts more than 175,000 people Getty Images

5/9 Rubbish is collected in front of the Pyramid Stage as festival goers leave the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, and now attracts more than 175,000 peopl Getty

6/9 A man looks out the window of a bus as festival goers leave the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, and now attracts more than 175,000 people Getty Images

7/9 Seagulls fight over food scraps left in front of the Pyramid Stage as festival goers leave the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, and now attracts more than 175,000 people Getty Images

8/9 Festival goers leave following the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset PA

9/9 Litter pickers collect rubbish in front of the Pyramid Stage as festival goers leave the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, and now attracts more than 175,000 people Getty Images

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman would not say if he was prepared to boycott the event outright if nothing changes.

Organisers were accused of taking advantage of some 700 people signed up as litter pickers, expecting two weeks of paid employment, but who were let go after two days – leaving many stranded and out of pocket in the Somerset countryside.

Workers had travelled from countries including Czech Republic, Spain, Poland and Latvia after being handed zero hours contracts to help with the large-scale clean-up operation on Worthy Farm.

Good weather, as well as the use of charity workers and on-site litter crews during the festival, meant there was less rubbish after the event finished and up to 600 workers are understood to have been laid off.

Mr Corbyn won a rapturous reception on-stage at last month's festival, with cheering crowds chanting his name to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.