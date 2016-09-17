Jeremy Corbyn has pledged the Labour party will investiage the idea of a universal basic income if he wins the leadership election.

The policy would lead to a replacement of means-tested benefits with a standard flat-rate payment for all citizens.

Mr Corbyn said Labour would both research and test the policy, which has support from most the party.

Speaking at an event at Bloomberg, the current Labour leader confirmed his interest in a universal basic income and also proposed a “right to own” for workers.

“Labour will look to create a 'right to own', giving workers facing a change of ownership or closure of a firm the first refusal in putting together a worker-owned alternative,” The Guardian reported Mr Corbyn as saying.

A recent report by Compass, a left-wing pressure group, argued for a transitional system of universal basic income where every adult receives a payment of £71, pensioners £51 and children £59, on a weekly basis.

Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith







8 show all Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith













1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

This system would lead to the personal allowance of £11,000 being scrapped and tax rates rising.

Under the proposals Compass claims 60 per cent of those in the bottom 20 per cent of the income distribution would gain more than a fifth and that child poverty would be slashed by 45 per cent.