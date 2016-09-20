Owen Smith’s campaign team appeared to be considering the prospect of defeat in the Labour leadership race on Tuesday, as voting in the bitterly-fought contest entered the final hours.

In an open letter to Labour Party members and supporters Mr Smith, the former shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, said his ideas, whatever the result at the weekend, would remain “as relevant after this contest as they have been during”. He added: “It has been a long and bruising contest, and I know many of you didn’t want it to happen. But the truth is it had to happen.”

When asked about the potential outcome of the leadership contest on Saturday, a source said: “We’re not measuring out curtains for the Norman Shaw South building”. The office of Mr Corbyn, and leaders of the opposition before him, have been situated in a suite in the building.

But a source close to the contender added that the final result, which will be announced in Liverpool ahead of the party’s annual conference, will be closer than previous polls have predicted. A recent YouGov poll placed Mr Corbyn, also the MP for North Islington, on course for a landslide victory, leading Mr Smith by 24 points.

“I’m proud that I have brought forward a positive programme for a future Labour government that would improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of our fellow citizens: a £200bn investment programme to replace austerity with prosperity; a revolution in workers’ rights; an extra £60bn for our NHS paid for through new taxes on the wealthiest; and trusting British people to sign off on the final Brexit deal,” Mr Smith added in his open letter.

“The ideas will remain as relevant after this contest as they have been during this contest. They are part of my vision for Labour and Britain’s future and whatever the outcome of this contest I will continue to make these arguments and do all I can to see us back in government.”

Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith







8 show all Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith













1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

But Kate Green, the Labour MP chairing Mr Smith’s campaign, said: “I don’t think we’re pre-empting the result at all actually... I think it [the open letter] is very much looking to the future.

She added: “We’re obviously picking up all the commentary... everywhere we can see the commentary and the expectation that is Jeremy is going to win. I am genuinely unsure what that result is going to look like... even as recently as last night when I was phoning I was surprised at the number of people who were still to vote and still hadn't finally decided.”

Voting in the Labour leadership contest closes at noon on Wednesday.