A Labour shadow minister has broken cover to say she is "leaning towards" voting against triggering Article 50 to launch Brexit talks, in defiance Jeremy Corbyn .

Tulip Siddiq told The Independent she wants to find a way to reconcile representing her overwhelmingly remain-backing constituents with being loyal to party line.

Mr Corbyn has said that Labour MPs will be told in March to vote for invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, thus beginning negotiations with the EU on a withdrawal in two years’ time.

The issue is exposing deep divisions in the party with Labour grandee Peter Hain having said he will oppose Article 50, and shadow business secretary Clive Lewis saying the party should demand more guarantees from the Government before supporting any decision to trigger the article.

Ms Siddiq, who stands to lose her frontbench role over the matter, was among Labour MPs who opposed her party’s decision to support Theresa May’s Brexit timetable in a vote last year.

She said: "I voted against [triggering Article 50] before and 75 per cent of my constituents voted to remain. I’m here to represent my constituents.

"I will consider the amendments that the party brings forward and have conversations with the whips before making a decision.”

She went on: "It will be a real pity to lose my position – I’m getting into it, getting to know professionals in the field, the Tories are trying to pull the wool over our eyes on things and I want to hold them to account.

"But I have to think about how decisive my constituents have been. The way things stand at the moment I'm leaning towards voting against, but haven't fully made up my mind yet."

Jeremy Corbyn attacks "Irony Lady" Theresa May over Brexit

Last month, 23 Labour MPs defied Mr Corbyn in a vote to force Ms May to reveal her Brexit plans, because it also meant support for triggering Article 50.

Three – Ms Siddiq, Catherine West and Daniel Zeichner – are frontbenchers, who were allowed to keep their jobs. It is unclear whether the same generosity will be shown for the March vote.

The party’s official line, adopted with one eye on northern heartlands under threat from Ukip, is that Labour will not block the triggering of Article 50.

Mr Corbyn confirmed on Thursday that he would expect his MPs to back Theresa May when she triggers Article 50, adding that they would be "asked" to do so.

He said in an interview: "It’s very clear, the referendum made a decision that Britain is to leave the European Union.

"It wasn’t to destroy jobs or living standards or communities, but it was to leave the European Union and have a different relationship in the future.

"I’ve made it very clear, the Labour Party accepts and respects the decision of the British people. We will not block Article 50."

Asked if that meant a three-line whip to force Labour MPs into line, Mr Corbyn replied: "It means Labour MPs will be asked to vote in that direction next week or whenever the vote comes up."