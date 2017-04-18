More than 5,000 people joined the Liberal Democrats on the day Theresa May called a snap general election, the party has said.

Announcing the rise in the party's supporters, leader Tim Farron said: “We have been planning for a snap general election for months”.

“We have candidates in place, a manifesto under review and a campaign plan aimed at getting the best result we can,” he added.

The party apologised to potential members on Twitter saying technical difficulties may have prevented them from joining.

The Lib Dems are seeking to make significant gains in June, after haemorrhaging support while in a coalition with the Conservative party and being reduced to just eight MPs in the 2015 election.

Former Lib Dem Business Secretary Vince Cable, who lost his south London seat in 2015, told The Independent he was planning to run for election in June.

The party has taken a pro-Europe stance and established itself as a party staunchly opposed to Brexit, a position it hopes will win them support.

In the wake of Ms May's announcement, Mr Farron said: "If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the single market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority."

Meanwhile grassroots group Momentum claimed that more than 2,500 people had joined the Labour Party on the day of the announcement.

The Conservatives have not released up to date membership figures since 2013; they are estimated to have around 100,000 members.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Speaking about the surge in support for the Liberal Democrats, the party’s president, Sal Brinton, said: “This is a time when liberals must stand together, and people across the country are doing just that.

“The surge in our membership proves that the Liberal Democrats are seen as the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government.

“While Theresa May is seeking to divide the country, the Liberal Democrats are the only party fighting to keep Britain Open, Tolerant and United.”

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have said they will support a Commons vote on Wednesday that would trigger the general election.

Under the Fixed Term Parliament's Act 2011, passed by the Coalition, the next election is scheduled for 2020 but can be called earlier if two thirds of MPs vote in favour.