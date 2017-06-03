Lib Dems' second Brexit referendum pledge failing to attract hardcore Remainers, poll suggests

The Liberal Democrats’ are only managing to attract a small minority votes from “hardcore Remainers” despite their strongly pro-European manifesto, new polling suggests

The analysis, published by the pollster BritainThinks, show the party gaining just 15 per cent of the votes of ardent pro-EU supporters, despite their pledge to hold a second referendum on the terms of leaving the bloc.

Meanwhile 55 per cent of those “devastated” about leaving the EU are expected to vote Labour despite the party’s limited opposition to Brexit following the referendum.

The figures also suggest that the significant uplift in the Conservatives’ vote share is coming from “die hard” supporters of leaving the EU, who previously voted for Ukip.

The poll shows 55 per cent of strong Remainers are backing Labour, 15 per cent the liberals, and 11 per cent the Conservatives.

Meanwhile “accepting pragmatists” who do not support Brexit but do accept the result are 40 per cent backing Labour, 38 per cent the Conservatives, and 8 per cent the Lib Dems.

So-called “cautious optimists” who are broadly supportive of leaving the EU split 39 per cent Tory and 36 per cent Labour, with 2 per cent backing the Lib Dems and 7 per cent Ukip.

“Die hard” leave supporters are 64 per cent backing the Conservatives, 16 per cent Labour, 10 per cent Ukip, and 2 per cent Lib Dems, the analysis suggests.

Deborah Mattinson, the founder of BritainThinks, was a former pollster to Gordon Brown. She said the polling showed that the votes gained by the Tories since announcing the election would likely be located in marginal seats – where they would count towards the final result.

“As well as revealing the Lib Dems’ failures, revisiting our Brexit diaries points to the flaws in much of the current polling analysis,” she told The Independent. “The uplift in the Tory vote is coming from our die-hards – many ex UKIP voters – who will tend to cluster in the key marginal seats that will be decisive on 8 June.”

Tom Clarkson, associate director at BritainThinks said: “This poll reminds us why the Conservatives wanted to frame this as the ‘Brexit election’. Their own vote correlates strongly with our die-hard segment – people who are pleased with the referendum result and can see no significant downside to leaving the EU.

"We can also see how the Liberal Democrats have failed to win support of Remain voters – and how the task for Labour is complex as their vote is drawn across the Brexit divide.

"Although their message discipline has weakened in the past fortnight, the Conservatives’ aim will be to get back to this core strategy in the final days of the campaign.”

A spokesperson for the Lib Dems said: “In the biggest fight in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour voted to give Theresa May a blank cheque to pursue her extreme Brexit.

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“In our target seats, that message is getting across and those who want a strong voice to stand up against Theresa May’s Brexit are voting for the Liberal Democrats.

“We are offering a brighter future with a chance to reject a disastrous Brexit deal and stay in the EU.

“This week, you can elect a strong team of Liberal Democrat MPs to stand up for you on the NHS, on schools and on Brexit.”

BritainThinks surveyed 2,038 GB adults, aged 18 or over, online between 31 May and 1 June 2017. The survey was weighted to be representative of all GB adults by factors including age, gender, region and socio-economic grade.