New law to stop people accidentally signing up to unwanted monthly subscriptions

The Government is expected to change the law in a bid to stop consumers accidentally signing up to recurring monthly subscriptions.

Research by Citizens Advice estimates that around two million consumers every year have problems cancelling subscriptions.

Additionally, over 40 per cent of British people are paying for a subscription that they do not use.

Now the Government is to consult on a plan that would require companies to properly notify customers when they are about to take payment for subscriptions.

Amazon’s Prime service automatically enrols people who take free trials for a whole year’s £79 payment if they do not cancel within the trial period.

In March 2015 the Advertising Standards Authority banned Amazon from using direct mail to offer “free trials” after it found the shopping giant was misleading consumers about the cost of the service.

Apple Music, Spotify, and Netflix are also examples of services that renew automatically after a free trial.

Some companies already provide notifications for consumers when they are about to take payments

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 28 February 2017 Maddy Hinch from Maidenhead, a member of Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team, is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace PA wire

2/17 28 February 2017 Members of Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team; Sophie Bray, Nicola White, Alex Danson and Maddie Hinch at Buckingham Palace in central London, after receiving their MBEs from the Duke of Cambridge Getty Images

3/17 28 February 2017 Kylie Hutchison, from law firm Irwin Mitchell, reads a statement on behalf of the relatives of the victims of the Tunisia Terror attack outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. A coroner has ruled the deaths of 30 Britons killed by gunman on a Tunisian beach in June 2015 were unlawfully killed EPA

4/17 28 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from a child as she attends the official opening of a new development at the Charterhouse in London. The Charterhouse, located adjacent to the ancient boundaries of the City of London in Clerkenwell, was originally constructed in 1371 on the site of a Black Death burial ground. The building began life as a Cathusian monastery, which flourished during the late Medieval and early Tudor period. In more recent times it has served as an almshouse. Residents of the almshouse are known as 'brothers.' With a minimum age of sixty, they are selected from a range of professions including education, the clergy, and the arts. Those who become brothers are considered in need of financial support Getty Images

5/17 28 February 2017 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during day two of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain Getty Images

6/17 27 February 2017 Irene Clennell speaking to her relatives in the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. 52 year-old Irene Clennell was deported back to Singapore from Britain after her Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) permit, a visa extended to foreign born spouses of British citizens, expired and was not renewed. She moved to Britain in 1990 after marrying her husband, John Clennell, before returning to Singapore to take care of her late mother. After moving back to Britain 1999, her applications for an extension of her IRL were rejected as the lapse in her stay in Britain exceeded the two-year limit. Clennell, who has two sons and an infant granddaughter, will take the case to the European Court of Justice EPA

7/17 27 February 2017 Irene Clennell wiping tears as she speaks to reporters in the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore EPA

8/17 23 February 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London EPA

9/17 23 February 2017 A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

10/17 23 February 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London Getty Images

11/17 23 February 2017 A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

12/17 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

13/17 20 February 2017 Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA wire

14/17 19 February 2017 Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

15/17 19 February 2017 A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

16/17 18 February 2017 Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

17/17 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

The announcement of plans to curb the practice are expected to be laid out by the Chancellor Philip Hammond in his Budget on Wednesday.

The Treasury said the Government would “swiftly develop options to stop people paying unexpected automatic fees for unwanted subscriptions”.

The Chancellor is also expected to announce that he will “examine a range of options” to shorten and simplify the small print in online terms and conditions.