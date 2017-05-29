Ukip leader Paul Nuttall suggests terror suspects should be locked up without trial

People suspected of committing terrorism offences should be locked up without trial, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has suggested.

Mr Nuttall said he “wouldn’t take anything off the table” when it comes to tackling the threat from radical Islamist terrorism.

"When you read this morning there's a suspected 23,000 jihadis living amongst us, obviously MI5 are stretched to capacity at this present moment in time," he told the BBC's, The Andrew Neil Interviews.

"I think we've got to look at ways of ensuring that our people are safe, whether that is a return to control orders, whether that is tagging these people, who knows in the future maybe a return to internment."

A policy of indefinite internment was adopted in Northern Ireland by the British Government in the 1970s but was widely considered to have boosted support for the IRA.

Mr Nuttall did not directly call for the policy to be introduced in the UK for terror suspects but said he believed it was something that should be considered.

"If you consider that it costs roundly a million pounds year to have 24/7 surveillance on these people, we're talking a vast amount of money”, he said. "I'm not saying now is the time to return to this, but I wouldn't rule it out.

He added: "I wouldn't take anything off the table in the future because, as I say, unless we get a grip on this what happened in Manchester the other night, which is part of my constituency, could become commonplace. And that's the last thing we want to see."

UK General Election 2017







71 show all UK General Election 2017











































































































































1/71 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/71 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/71 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/71 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/71 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/71 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/71 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/71 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/71 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/71 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/71 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/71 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/71 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/71 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/71 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/71 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/71 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/71 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/71 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/71 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/71 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/71 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/71 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/71 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/71 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/71 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/71 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/71 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/71 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/71 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/71 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA

32/71 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/71 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/71 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/71 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/71 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/71 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/71 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/71 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/71 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/71 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/71 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

43/71 8 May 2017 Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester Getty Images

44/71 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

45/71 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

46/71 8 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London AP

47/71 8 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London PA wire

48/71 8 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall Reuters

49/71 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

50/71 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

51/71 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

52/71 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

53/71 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

54/71 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

55/71 16 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

56/71 16 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits Danny Lawson/PA Wire

57/71 16 May 2017 Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

58/71 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

59/71 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA

60/71 17 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square Jack Taylor/Getty Images

61/71 17 May 2017 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf Getty

62/71 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

63/71 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

64/71 19 May 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough Getty Images

65/71 19 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh Getty Images

66/71 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA

67/71 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA Wire

68/71 22 May 2017 Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

69/71 22 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales Reuters

70/71 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

71/71 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

Mr Nuttall also expressed support for the use of methods including waterboarding during the interrogation of terrorist suspects.

"If we were in the situation where there was going to be an immediate attack and people's lives were on the line, I want to see British families protected,” he said. “I would put their lives over the human rights of any jihadi".

He also re-iterated his support for the reintroduction of the death penalty for terrorists and child killers - but said this was not official Ukip policy.

Mr Nuttall has previously said he would be willing to act as executioner himself. He told Mr Neil he believed child murders like Ian Brady should be sentenced to death.

“People like Ian Brady, who only died last week – it’s cost us £10 million in taxpayers’ money to keep that man alive. If I’m prepared to stand up and say that I believe in the death penalty then maybe I would pull the level on people like Ian Brady.

“I don’t see why British people have to pay so much money to keep someone like that alive.”

Additional reporting by agencies.