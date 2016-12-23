Theresa May has used her Christmas message to urge Britain to be “bold” as it looks to find a new place for itself in the world after Brexit.

The Prime Minister called for people in the country to “come together” after what has been one of the most destabilising years in modern history.

Ms May also spoke of her childhood memories of growing up in a vicarage and what it means to be working at Christmas.

She said: “Coming together is also important for us as a country. As we leave the European Union we must seize an historic opportunity to forge a bold new role for ourselves in the world and to unite our country as we move forward into the future.

“And, with our international partners, we must work together to promote trade, increase prosperity and face the challenges to peace and security around the world.”

She said the country had much to celebrate in 2016, including the Queen’s 90th birthday and Olympic success, and then went on to “re-affirm our determination” to protect religious freedoms.

Praising those who work over the festive period, she said: “Having grown up in a vicarage, I know how demanding it can be for those who have to work over the Christmas period.

“So it’s right for all of us to express our gratitude to those who will have to spend Christmas away from the people they love in looking after others, those in our health and care services, those who work with the vulnerable, as well as those who will be caring for a loved one.

“And we thank those in our armed forces, security agencies and emergency services who work all year round to keep our country safe – especially those who will be separated by their duty from their families and friends.

“Wherever you are this Christmas, I wish you joy and peace in this season of celebration, along with health and happiness in the year ahead.”