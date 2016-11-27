Theresa May has described how her faith in God makes her convinced she is “doing the right thing” as Prime Minister.

In a rare interview – in which she said the “hugely challenging” task of Brexit leaves her with little time for sleep – Ms May opened up about her Christian beliefs.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister was asked how she steeled herself for the job and the tough decisions ahead,

She replied: “It's about, 'Are you doing the right thing?' If you know you are doing the right thing, you have the confidence, the energy to go and deliver that right message.”

Asked if that was a “moral” approach, Ms May added: “I suppose there is something in terms of faith.

“I am a practising member of the Church of England and so forth, that lies behind what I do.

“It's not like I've decided to do what I'm going to do and I'm stubborn. I'll think it through, have a gut instinct, look at the evidence, work through the arguments, because you have to think through the unintended consequences.”

In the interview, the Prime Minister admitted that it was the “really complex issues" at play in the process of leaving the EU that meant that “in this job you don't get much sleep”.

She said: “It is a moment of change. It is a hugely challenging time. And we need to get on with the deal in terms of Brexit. And I'm very conscious of that.

"I want to make sure that everything we do ensures Britain is a country that works for everyone. And that we really get out there and forge a new role in the world post-Brexit.”

Ms May spoke about growing up as the only child of a clergyman. Her father, Hubert Brasier, was the vicar of an Oxfordshire village.

She said: “Being brought up in a vicarage, of course the advantage is that you do see people from all walks of life, and particularly in villages you see people from all sorts of backgrounds and all sorts of conditions, in terms of disadvantage and advantage.

“What came out of my upbringing was a sense of service.”

On not having any children, the Prime Minister said: “Well, that wasn't possible, so you get on with life,” adding that she has nieces and nephews and godchildren.

Ms May revealed the celebrity aspect of the job has taken her by surprise, saying: “I did do my first wedding video the other day.

“I came out of a shop onto the street and there was a smart young man and he said, 'My friends are getting married today, will you do a wedding video for them?'

“It was sort of like a selfie, but I had to say, 'Hello James and Sarah, happy wedding day!'"

She was also asked if her husband, Philip – who accompanies her frequently - found it hard being a male political consort, replying: “Well, I hope it's getting easier than it used to be.

“We don't want a situation where we feel it's really difficult to be a man if a woman happens to be prime minister.”