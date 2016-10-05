Theresa May has used her conference speech to make a land-grab for the centre ground of British politics by declaring that she will govern for “ordinary working-class people”, but she was immediately accused by critics of shifting her party to the right.

The Prime Minister sought to sympathise with hard-pressed workers and clamp down on unethical employers and tax avoiders and critically, and signalled a major shift in economic policy by admitting George Osborne’s era of quantitative easing has made the rich richer, while hitting ordinary people with “bad side effects”.

Ms May claimed the QE policy, which flooded the economy with printed money in the wake of the 2008 crash, has benefited those lucky enough to own assets while leaving the rest behind.

But Labour accused Ms May of fanning the “flames of xenophobia and hatred” with her immigration crackdown, while the Liberal Democrats said she is stealing rhetoric from Ukip. Business groups also lashed out at what one organisation called a “populist” agenda on foreign workers.

Addressing the conference hall, the Prime Minister said: “Time for a new approach that says while government does not have all the answers, government can and should be a force for good.

“That the state exists to provide what individual people, communities and markets cannot and that we should employ the power of government for the good of the people.

“Time to reject the ideological templates provided by the socialist left and the libertarian right and to embrace a new centre ground in which government steps up – and not back – to act on behalf of us all.”

In a key passage of her speech to conference she said QE, which to date has seen the Bank of England buy up to £375bn of bank assets, had been necessary to tackle the aftershock of the 2008 crash.

QE and low interest rates were the two pillars of Mr Osborne’s monetary policy agenda that led him to claim credit for the recovering economy.

But in her speech, Ms May said: “While monetary policy – with super-low interest rates and quantitative easing – provided the necessary emergency medicine after the financial crash, we have to acknowledge there have been some bad side effects.

“People with assets have got richer. People without them have suffered. People with mortgages have found their debts cheaper. People with savings have found themselves poorer.

“A change has got to come. And we are going to deliver it.”

Earlier in the week Chancellor Philip Hammond confirmed the Government would also ditch Mr Osborne’s target of balancing the budget by 2020 – a symbol of the austerity era – adding that he was instead willing to borrow more to invest in infrastructure.

The shift in economic policy dovetailed with the broader message of her speech, in which she pledged a more interventionist Government and put big business and the rich “on warning” that she would chase them if they broke rules.

The Prime Minister’s tough rhetoric on business mirrored that of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who on Tuesday announced plans to make firms publish the proportion of their workforce that is foreign in a bid to push them to employ UK citizens.

Ms May told the conference hall: “If you’re a boss who earns a fortune but doesn’t look after your staff, an international company that treats tax laws as an optional extra, a household name that refuses to work with the authorities even to fight terrorism.

“A director who takes out massive dividends while knowing that the company pension is about to go bust – I’m putting you on warning. This can’t go on anymore.

“A change has got to come.”

Her spokespeople would not spell out which companies she had in mind. However, Sir Philip Green has been involved in a row over the BHS pension fund. He sold the company for £1 before it went into administration.

She also flagged up several areas in which aides said she planned to bring in policy in the coming weeks.

She said: “Where companies are exploiting the failures of the market in which they operate, where consumer choice is inhibited by deliberately complex pricing structures, we must set the market right.

“It’s just not right, for example, that half of people living in rural areas, and so many small businesses, can’t get a decent broadband connection.

“It’s just not right that two-thirds of energy customers are stuck on the most expensive tariffs. And it’s just not right that the housing market continues to fail working people either.“

UK: Theresa May lays out post-Brexit plan at party conference

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Conservatives had begun to “fan the flames of xenophobia and hatred” and “blame foreigners for their own failures”.

Shadow minister Jon Ashworth added: “This week was about Theresa May finally outlining her vision. It’s now clear what that vision is, not optimistic about the future, but small, mean and nasty. This is not a shift to the centre ground, but a shift to the right.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “Regardless of the rhetoric, the Conservatives have moved to the right.

“The Prime Minister’s words about a pitch to the centre ground are utterly divorced from her party’s actions over the past few days.”

He added: “I was surprised though that the Prime Minister did not take the time to thank the one person who helped create her agenda – not David Cameron, but Nigel Farage.”

After climate change was mentioned only in passing, co-leader of the Green Party Caroline Lucas said: “Theresa May seems to have abandoned all pretence of caring for the environment.”

Adam Marshall, acting director-general of the BCC, responded to the speech, saying UK firms recognise government can “play a strong and positive role”.

But he added: “We need government to act in partnership with business communities, not dictate to them.”

He said: “The task ahead is to make the big decisions that matter to our future, whilst avoiding populist measures that may have adverse consequences for business investment or job creation.”

UK news in pictures







24 show all UK news in pictures













































1/24 5 October 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is embraced by her husband Philip after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain Reuters

2/24 5 October 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with delegates as she leaves the stage after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham Reuters

3/24 5 October 2016 Work continues on HMS Audacious, the fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine of the Royal Navy, at BAE Systems, Burrow-in-Furness PA

4/24 5 October 2016 British journalist Mazher Mahmood covers his face with his coat as he leaves the Old Bailey Courthouse in London. Mazher Mahmood, one of Britain's best known undercover reporters renowned for his "fake sheikh" sting operations, was facing jail on Wednesday after being convicted of plotting to alter evidence in a high-profile court case where he was the main witness Reuters

5/24 4 October 2016 A stag roars during the rutting season, in an inversion fog in Richmond Park, south west London AP

6/24 4 October 2016 A stag walks with bracken stuck on its antlers due to breeding, in what is known as the rutting season in Richmond Park, south west London AP

7/24 4 October 2016 Trees stand shrouded in an inversion fog in Richmond Park, south west London AP

8/24 Mute swans flex their wings as they preen themselves as the sun shines on the round pond in Hyde Park, London AP

9/24 3 October 2016 Autumn mists sits on the river Tummel near Pitlochry in Scotland, Britain Reuters

10/24 3 October 2016 Deer graze at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain Reuters

11/24 3 October 2016 Morning mist sits over the Cropston Reservoir in Britain Reuters

12/24 3 October 2016 French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London Reuters

13/24 3 October 2016 Prince Harry reacts as he meets Good Morning Britain Inspirational Young Hero Award Winner Jessica Davis and her mother Paula, as he attends the WellChild Awards in London PA

14/24 3 October 2016 A judge takes a selfie as he follows a procession of judges in to the houses of parliament in London EPA

15/24 3 October 2016 Judges and members of the legal profession gather in Westminster Abbey ahead of the annual Judges Service Getty

16/24 3 October 2016 Judges and members of the legal profession gather in Westminster Abbey ahead of the annual Judges Service Getty

17/24 3 October 2016 On a bright autumnal day pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge towards St Pauls Cathedral in London AP

18/24 30 September 2016 Tower Bridge is raised to let a boat pass through in London. Tower Bridge will shut tonight for the first time in 35 years for three months of vital structural repairs. The 122-year old landmark is used by 21000 vehicles every day and is one of the main crossings over the River Thames joining North London with South London Getty Images

19/24 29 September 2016 A view of Gaada Stack on the Island of Foula Getty

20/24 29 September 2016 Sunlight shines through the cliffs on the Island of Foula Getty

21/24 29 September 2016 Island of Foula Getty

22/24 29 September 2016 Building and telephone box on the Island of Foula in the Shetland Islands of Scotland. Foula is the remotest inhabited island in Great Britain with a current population of thirty people and has been owned since the turn of the 20th century by the Holbourn family Getty

23/24 29 September 2016 The Islander Aircraft land at the airstrip on the Island of Foula Getty

24/24 29 September 2016 The new Fourth Plinth sculpture, 'Really Good' by British artist David Shrigley is pictured after its unveiling in Trafalgar Square in central London. Artist David Shrigley is best known for his distinctive drawing style and works that make satirical comments on everyday situations and human interactions. Shrigleys sculpture for the Fourth Plinth, "Really Good", is a seven-metre high hand with a disproportionately long thumb giving a thumbs up AFP/Getty Images

James Sproule, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said Ms May should listen to “her own advice” when she said that it should not matter where you are born.

Referring to the tough immigration measures already set out, he said: “Plans to ‘name and shame’ companies who employ foreign workers, aside from adding to bureaucracy, send precisely the wrong message.”

There was a more positive response from Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, who said Ms May had been right to focus government attention on struggling workers and failing markets.

She said: “The tough talking needs to translate into firm action. We help thousands of people every day whose jobs are insecure, meaning they don’t know how much they will earn from one month to the next, or who are battling with big businesses that are providing poor services for high prices.”