Nearly three quarters of the public don't trust the ‘Three Brexiteers’ to “do what is right”, according to a poll.

The influence of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davis and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox - collectively known under the moniker - was significant in driving the Leave vote in the referendum last year.

But in a survey of 1,150 Britons, the leading Brexit politicians are now much less trusted by the public.

Only 26 of cent of people trusted Mr Johnson, a key Leave campaigner, to “do what is right”. Mr Davis and Mr Fox trailed behind even further, scoring 24 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

In a separate question, Mrs May's trust rating following the EU referendum was 35 per cent compared to 23 per cent for Jeremy Corbyn - with the Labour leader having scored 28 per cent in 2016 - while Mr Johnson also dropped from 43 per cent in 2014 to 24 per cent in 2017.

Addressing institutions, 18 per cent of respondents said they trust political parties in general to "do what is right" compared to 19 per cent for political leaders, 27 per cent for the European Union, 55 per cent for the British people and 88 per cent for family.

When asked which party would they trust to "do what is right", voters put the Conservatives top on 28 per cent - a drop from 38 per cent in 2016.

Labour were second with 25 per cent (down six) followed by the Liberal Democrats with 20 per cent (down three), Ukip on 19 per cent (no change), Green Party on 27 per cent (down two), SNP on 22 per cent (down three) and Plaid Cymru on 16 per cent (no change).

The survey stated 87 per cent of those respondents who voted Leave and 88 per cent who voted Remain are sure of their decision six months after June's referendum.

Support for a second referendum sits at 22 per cent among the general population, the poll adds.

The figures emerged in the annual Trust Barometer survey conducted by public relations firm Edelman.

Ed Williams, chief executive of Edelman UK, said: "If we thought 2016 was bad, 2017 could be far worse.

"The virus that has understandably destroyed trust among those who feel let down by the system has now obviously spread.

"Even those who got richer after the financial crisis exhibit declining trust in the key pillars of society - politicians, business leaders, NGOs and the media."

Press Association contributed to this report.