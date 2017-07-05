A paranormal expert who has written several books on poltergeists and UFO sightings has become the Conservatives’ newest MEP.

Rupert Matthews, who until the end of last month was a lecturer for an online-only university which focuses on the paranormal, was appointed to fill a vacant seat representing the East Midlands after Andrew Lewer became an MP.

As well as his work with the International Metaphysical University, he is best known as the author of a range of parapsychology books including titles such as Paranormal Surrey and A History of Alien Activity from Sightings to Abductions to Global Threat.

He has said he himself does not have a “generalised belief in the paranormal” and instead is merely “presenting the evidence” in his books. He also writes popular history books.

But these are not the only controversial views the politician appears to hold – he once claimed European Commission had the power to send troops to the streets of Britain to prevent it leaving the EU, The Times reported.

Earlier this year, he also claimed the EU was using the blanket term “Nazis” to avoid “confronting the reality” that Germans did “unspeakable things to their fellow humans”.

The former Tory councillor originally stood to be a Conservative MEP in 2009 – then again in 2014 – and was placed third on the party’s list of candidates for the East Midlands.

The party only won enough votes to get their top two candidates into parliament, so Mr Matthews missed out until 2011 when then Tory MEP Roger Helmer announced he was stepping down.

Under European Parliament rules, an MEP is normally replaced by the next person down on the list but the party said they wanted to re interview Mr Matthews’ to assess his suitability.

This annoyed Mr Helmer, who promptly cancelled his resignation and defected to Ukip.

Mr Helmer gave his full support to Mr Matthews’ appointment, telling The Times: “He makes a thing of being the great British eccentric.

“I go to the ballet, he dresses up in medieval armour. Good luck to him.”