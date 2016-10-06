Here are the latest updates:

Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe is recovering in hospital after being admitted in a "serious" condition following an altercation at a meeting of the party's MEPs.

The 49-year-old MEP said in a statement that a CT scan had shown that there was no blood clot on his brain but that he was being kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.

"At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever. As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything in fine," he said.

"I would like everyone to know that the parliamentary staff, the Ukip MEPs with me and hospital staff have been brilliant. Their care has been exceptional.

"I am sitting up, and said to be looking well. The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face. "

Earlier, Nigel Farage said Mr Woolfe was in a "serious" condition in hospital after a fight at a meeting of the party's MEPs.

A statement from Ukip's interim leader said: "I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital.

"His condition is serious."

A party spokesman said Mr Woolfe was "taken suddenly ill" in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Thursday morning.

The spokesman added: "He has been taken to hospital in the city and he is undergoing tests."

The incident comes the day after Mr Woolfe declared he was a candidate for the Ukip leadership following the shock resignation of Diane James.

According to one source it took place at what was described as a "clear the air meeting" with MEPs who had been unhappy at his admission that he had considered defecting to the Conservatives.

In his statement announcing his candidacy, Mr Woolfe said he had been "enthused" by Theresa May's start to her premiership.

"Her support of new grammar schools, her words on social mobility and the growing evidence that she is committed to a clean Brexit prompted me, as it did many of my friends and colleagues, to wonder whether our future was within her new Conservative Party," he said.