A Back To The Future fan said he was handed a speed ticket after he was caught travelling at 88mph in his new DeLorean.

Spencer White said he was driving on the freeway in California’s Santa Clarita area with his mother when he looked at his speedometer and saw he was travelling at around 85mph.

Realising he was only three miles off the speed that activates the flux capacitor in the iconic 1985 film that turns the DeLorean into a time machine, Mr White decided to test the car’s capabilities.

“My mom, she’s just looking at me and says, take it up to 88mph, let’s do it,” Mr White told KTLA5 News.

Mr White said he was driving at 88mph for “about two seconds” before he saw a police officer pull in behind him.

When the officer approached the car, he told Mr White he pulled him over for speeding, and asked whether he knew how fast he was driving.

“I just started busting up laughing, my mom started busting up laughing, [the police officer] even had this big grin on his face like he’s won the lottery,” he said.

The officer gave Mr White a speeding ticket, but before he drove away he retrieved the radar gun from his police car to show Mr White, who took a picture of it showing 88mph.

Mr White, who had always wanted to own a DeLorean, bought his dream car a month ago.

“Maybe if I had the flux capacitor [the officer] would have let me off,” Mr White told The Signal.