Former President Barack Obama delivered his first speech after the inauguration of Donald Trump, touting his legacy and the power of hope amongst his supporters.

"I said before and I will say again, that when we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability – our ability – to join together and change the country in ways that would make life better for our kids and our grandkids," he told staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "That change didn't happen from the top down, but it happened from the bottom up."

Mr Obama's brief remarks stood in contrast to the cynical and jagged oration of his successor, who gave a nationalist stump speech after taking the oath of office.

"The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country," Mr Trump, who failed to win a majority in the popular vote, said. "Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in the nation's capital, there was little to celebrate all across our land."

On the contrary, Mr Obama gave credit to Americans for their successes while in office – as the 44th president inherited a devastated economy and two wars at the start of his administration.

"You proved the power of hope. And throughout this process, Michelle and I, we've just been your frontmen and women. We have been the face, sometimes the voice out front on the TV screen or in front of the microphone," he said. "But this has never been about us. This has always been about you.

"All the amazing things that happened over these last 10 years are really just a testament to you."

Mr Obama reassured his supporters that the end of his chapter does not mean the end of days or the end of progress in the US.

"This isn't a period, it's a comma, in the continuing story that is America," he said.

"This has been the privilege of my life ... and I can't wait to see what you do next, and I promise I'll be right there with you.

"Yes we did. Yes we can."