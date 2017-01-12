Before Daliyah Marie Arana was even born, her parents say, she was learning how to read.

While she was pregnant with Daliyah, her mother would read books to her other young children on a daily basis. When Daliyah was an infant, she would hear her older brother reading chapters of books out loud in their Gainesville, Ga., home. And by the time she was about 18 months old, she was recognising the words in the books her mother read her.

“She wanted to take over and do the reading on her own,” her mother, Haleema Arana, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It kind of took off from there. The more words she learned, the more she wanted to read.”

So it was no surprise when, at 2 years and 11 months — the age that most children barely understand the concept that text carries a message — Daliyah read her first book on her own.

Now 4 years old, Daliyah has read more than 1,000 books and has managed to read certain college-level texts. And the preschooler’s skilled reading and passion for literature impressed even the leader of the nation’s library, Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress. On Wednesday, Hayden hosted Daliyah at the Library of Congress, giving the 4-year-old a chance to shadow her as “librarian for the day.” Wearing her glasses, pink dress and matching pink bow, Daliyah walked the sprawling hallways of the world’s largest library and sat in on executive roundtable meetings — as any high-profile librarian would do.

Hayden, who made history this year as she became the first woman and the first African American to run the nation’s library, tweeted photos of Daliyah’s visit from the library’s official account. One showed Hayden and Daliyah walking precisely in step, both holding their hands behind their backs, with Daliyah looking up at Hayden with eyes of wonder.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana said.

Of course, the young bookworm is no newcomer to libraries. As she told the Gainesville Times, Daliyah has her own library card, and is a regular at her local library, the Hall County Library in Gainesville.

“I like to check out books every day,” Daliyah said. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too,” Daliyah told the Gainesville Times.

It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as "Librarian For The Day." She's already read more than a 1,000 books. pic.twitter.com/MQfwlUrakO — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 11, 2017

Through the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Haleema Arana got the idea to start counting the number of books Daliyah read. She was about 3 years old at the time, and had likely already read about 1,000 books with the help of her mother. In the year or so since, Daliyah has met the program’s 1,000-book goal, and aims to reach 1,500 by the time she enters kindergarten next fall, when she hopes to “help the teacher teach the other kids how to read,” her mother said.

Her parents have never tested her exact reading level, but Daliyah is capable of reading books that her 10- and 12-year-old siblings bring home from school on her own, seeking help only when she gets stuck on a big word, Haleema Arana said. Her favorite writer is Mo Willems — author of the “Pigeon and Elephant” and “Piggie” series — and she has a special interest in dinosaurs, her mother said. She can spit out numerous facts about dinosaurs and dreams of someday digging up dinosaur fossils as a paleontologist. (Yes, the 4-year-old knows the definition of the word “paleontologist.”)

To give her a challenge — and to cater to her love of books — her mom gave her a college-level text, a speech called “The Pleasure of Books” by William L Phelps. Daliyah learned to read the speech so well, pronouncing words such as “punctiliousness” and phrases like “annihilates formality,” that her mother posted a video of her reading it on YouTube.

“And there is no doubt that in these books you see these men at their best,” the 4-year-old reads. “They wrote for you. They ‘laid themselves out,’ they did their ultimate best to entertain you, to make a favourable impression. You are necessary to them as an audience is to an actor; only instead of seeing them masked, you look into their innermost heart of hearts.”

Her mother hoped that by posting the video, she could encourage other parents to teach their children how to read at a young age, she said. Exposing her children to books from infancy has made all the difference, Haleema Arana said.

“She’s able to just absorb so much and retain so much so fast,” Haleema Arana said.

Daliyah’s vocabulary and reading comprehension has perhaps also benefited from her bilingual home — her father, Miguel Arana, is Mexican, and often speaks to Daliyah in Spanish. Although the 4-year-old cannot yet speak the language fluently, she can understand many words and hopes to work toward learning how to read in Spanish, her parents said.

World news in pictures







47 show all World news in pictures



























































































1/47 12 January 2017 A former Filipino comfort woman shouts slogans as she joins a protest rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official visit EPA

2/47 12 January 2017 Supporters and family members of Filipina 'comfort women', who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II, display banners during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila, hours before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Getty

3/47 12 January 2017 Supporters and family members of Filipina 'comfort women', who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II, display banners during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila, hours before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Getty

4/47 12 January 2017 Polish Commander of the 11th Lubuska Armoured Cavalry Division from Zagan General Jaroslaw Mika gives a speech during the official welcome ceremony of the US troops convoy in Zagan, western Poland. The Armoured Brigade Combat Team comprises 3,500 soldiers, several dozen lorries and Humvee vehicles. The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve EPA

5/47 12 January 2017 First U.S. troops arrived at the Zagan base in western Poland as part of a deterrence force of some 1,000 troops to be based here and reassure Poland about Russia's activities AP

6/47 12 January 2017 Indian workers of the Mazagaon Dock witness the launch of Indian Navy's second Scorpene class stealth submarine 'Khanderi' of Project 75, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India EPA

7/47 12 January 2017 Indian workers of Mazagaon Dock pull a rope in front of Indian Navy's second Scorpene class stealth submarine 'Khanderi' of Project 75, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India EPA

8/47 12 January 2017 A freight train has partly derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that had been left on the track. Police said no one was hurt in the incident AP

9/47 12 January 2017 Police officers gather the remains of a cash machine at the railway station in Dinslaken, Germany. A freight train has partly derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that had been left on the track. Police said no one was hurt in the incident AP

10/47 12 January 2017 Former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, center, leaves the court escorted by hooded police officers in Colmar, eastern France. A French court has ordered the release the jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges AP

11/47 11 January 2017 Ruling Justice and Development Party and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmakers scuffle at the parliament in Ankara during deliberations over a controversial 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency Getty

12/47 11 January 2017 Lawmakers from ruling AK Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on the proposed constitutional changes at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

13/47 11 January 2017 Syrian men and Civil Defence volunteers, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors amid the rubble of a building following a reported air strike on the town of Taftanaz, in the northern province of Idlib Getty

14/47 11 January 2017 A quarantine official sprays disinfectant on a habitat for migratory birds in Jeju City, Jeju Island, South Korea, to prevent the spread of avian influenza that has ravaged the country since mid-November. The highly pathogenic H5N6 virus has been found in bird faeces there EPA

15/47 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via Reuters

16/47 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik together with his defence lawyers Mona Danielsen (L) and Oystein Storrvik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway Reuters

17/47 11 January 2017 Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in one of Tuesday's two bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed attacks earlier on Tuesday in Kabul that killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens AP

18/47 11 January 2017 Afghan mourners and relatives of a victim of twin Taliban blasts, cover the grave with soil in Kabul. Bombings across three Afghan cities including Kabul killed around 50 people and wounded 100 others, in a day of carnage as Taliban insurgents escalate a deadly winter campaign of violence Getty

19/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama wipes a tear from his eye while delivering his farewell address to the American people EPA

20/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama departs after concluding his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Reuters

21/47 10 January 2017 First lady Michelle Obama hugs US President Barack Obama after his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois EPA

22/47 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he walks off the stage after he delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Getty

23/47 10 January 2017 Residents at a community in Navotas sift through debris following an early morning fire in the northern suburb of Manila, Philippines. Fire officials said the fire razed more than 600 shanty homes and left more than 1,500 families homeless AP

24/47 10 January 2017 Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site AP

25/47 10 January 2017 An Afghan police officer sits next to an injured person inside an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

26/47 10 January 2017 Men carry an injured police officer to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

27/47 10 January 2017 Protestors are seen behind Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington DC AP

28/47 10 January 2017 Tyrone Sanders, father of Emanuel Church shooting victim Tywanza Sanders, arrives at the Charleston Federal Courthouse during the federal trial of Dylann Roof in Charleston, South Carolina Reuters

29/47 10 January 2017 The van carrying Dylann Roof leaves the US District Court in Charleston, S.C. An unrepentant Roof was sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP

30/47 10 January 2017 US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks at the US Institute of Peace "2017 Passing the Baton" conference in Washington DC Reuters

31/47 10 January 2017 Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region outside Damascus that is the main water source for the capital Getty

32/47 10 January 2017 Syrians wait to fill plastic containers with water provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the capital Damascus Getty

33/47 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia AP

34/47 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward toward the European Union AP

35/47 10 January 2017 Honour guards stand by the draped casket of former Prime Minister and President of Portugal Mario Soares during a state funeral ceremony at the Jeronimos monastery in Lisbon, Portugal AP

36/47 10 January 2017 A confiscated handgun and a mug shot of Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, displayed by the Italian police during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome AFP/Getty Images

37/47 10 January 2017 Italian police displayed a confiscated Islamic State (IS) during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome. Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, was arrested in an anti-terrorism operation called 'Black Flag' Getty

38/47 10 January 2017 An Iraqi flag waves over the damaged building of al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

39/47 10 January 2017 An Iraqi soldier patrols by al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

40/47 10 January 2017 Iraqi security forces stand guard outside al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes, despite the coalition's initial reluctance to use airstrikes against IS there AP

41/47 9 January 2017 Filipino devotees jostle each other as they try to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene during the annual religious procession in Manila Getty

42/47 9 January 2017 A devotee tries to touch the wooden cross of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines. Barefoot Roman Catholic devotees pushed and shoved during the procession in attempts to touch the Black Nazarene, a centuries-old statue of a suffering Jesus Christ. The life-size wooden statue was said to have been brought to the country by a Spanish priest from Mexico in 1606 EPA

43/47 9 January 2017 Pseudoephedrine is displayed during a press conference at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A joint law enforcement operation has lead to the charging of five men and the seizure of up to 300 kg of pseudoephedrine hidden in a washing powder shipment EPA

44/47 9 January 2017 Syrian President Bashar Assad, speaks with French journalists in Damascus, Syria. Assad said that he was prepared 'to negotiate everything' at talks set to begin in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces' recapture of Aleppo. AP

45/47 9 January 2017 A bridge damaged by floods is pictured at Chai Buri District, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand Reuters

46/47 8 January 2017 A Thai villager rows a boat past a flooded Buddhist temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand EPA

47/47 6 January 2017 A man rides his motorbike on the rear wheel in floodwater at Tumpat district, near the Thailand border, Kelantan, Malaysia EPA

The avid reader has already gained recognition in her home town, serving as a “librarian for a day” at the local library and even being asked to recite the famous “I Have a Dream” speech at an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Her mother decided to reach out to the Library of Congress to see if she could take her daughter’s “librarian” experience to a new level. The library responded, inviting the family to spend the day with Hayden.

As she toured the children’s section of the library Wednesday, Daliyah read books to Hayden and met other members of the library staff. When they asked the 4-year-old librarian for recommendations, an idea immediately came to her mind. She suggested they install whiteboards in the library hallways, so that children like her can practice writing on them.

“They said they would try to make that happen,” her mother said.

Copyright: Washington Post