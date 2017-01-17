Donald Trump might be adamant his forthcoming inauguration is going to be “a very, very elegant day” but it has not been without hiccups. In fact, the most high-profile names associated with the President-elect’s big day have been the A-listers, such as Elton John and Celine Dion, who have expressly declined invitations to perform.

More generally, the atmosphere on the inaugural route this year is set to be very different to previous years. Many law companies and lobbying firms on the parade route are scaling back their parties or cancelling them altogether.

The general feeling is said to be very different to that of Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 which saw a swathe of events and parties at hosted at the firms in honour of him. According to local press, many of the balconies along the parade are expected to be empty.

The billionaire property developer won just four per cent of the District of Columbia vote in the presidential election.

“Washington is a blue state,” Charese John, creative director of Revive Events & Catering, told The Independent.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

“Inauguration celebrations are going to be very different this year. There are far less events this year. A lot of people aren’t hosting inaugural parties like usual.”

The 45-year-old, who has worked in the events industry for over 20 years, said heightened security was another factor making it difficult for there to be a celebratory atmosphere in the inaugural zone.

“Each year is a different tone, with Obama it was celebratory now, but now there are more protests. It’s a very hard transition going from Obama to Trump. With Obama the inauguration felt young, urban, open and inclusive”.

Cooley LLP, a law firm on the inaugural route, told The Independent it would be closed due to security concerns.

Miller & Chevalier, a law company which invited 800 guests in 2009, told The Washington Examiner there would be no party this year. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which hosted a catered event for 1,000 guests in 2009, said the firm will be closed this year and therefore there will be no reception.