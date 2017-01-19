Since Donald Trump’s unlikely victory, the world has been catapulted into a limbo period of speculating about what a Trump presidency will look like.

While you get people who argue the billionaire property developer will tone down his inflammatory campaign rhetoric once in office and should be allowed a “grace period”, there are others to subscribe to a wholly different school of thought and instead think he must be judged on his rhetoric.

If you are proponent of the second viewpoint and take the President-elect literally, his cornerstone policies look set to be implemented on his very first day in office.

Mr Trump has made a great deal of pledges for his first day. If implemented, the political fabric of America could begin to radically change in just a day as Barack Obama's legacy is rolled back and the Trump team's agenda is brought in.

Here is a selection of just some of those promises the incoming President said he would do on his first day in the White House.

Repeal all of Obama's executive order

The soon-to-be Vice-President-elect Mike Pence said Mr Trump planned to repeal “every single Obama executive order” on his first day. To be clear, executive orders are unilateral actions that do not need congressional approval.

In a similar vein, his former transition chair, Chris Christie, told lobbyists in private meetings in Washington in September that the transition team were focused on reviewing administration policies to look for everything which could be rolled back.

It would technically be possible for Mr Trump to issue a blanket order which repeals every executive order Mr Obama signed on his first day as President.

His spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that he might impose four or five executive orders on day one.

Black Lives Matter organizes march to Trump tower







15 show all Black Lives Matter organizes march to Trump tower



























1/15 Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

2/15 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

3/15 Hawk Newsome, a Black Lives Matter activist, leads a protest outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

4/15 Hawk Newsome (C) leads a chant during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, US. January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

5/15 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

6/15 An NYPD officer speaks with a Black Lives Matter leaders during a protest in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

7/15 Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

8/15 An NYPD officer speaks with a Black Lives Matter leaders during a protest in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

9/15 Carol Garza, a Black Lives Matter supporter, protests outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

10/15 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

11/15 A Black Lives Matter supporter protests in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Black Lives Matter activists march in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Hagen/Getty

13/15 Black Lives Matter activists march in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Hagen/Getty

14/15 Black Lives Matter supporters protest in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Black Lives Matter Kandy Freeman marches in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Hagen/Getty

Repeal Obamacare

Mr Trump has frequently touted his plans to repeal Obamacare - the commonly used nickname for The Affordable Care Act. Not only did Mr Pence say that the President-elect would immediately “repeal Obamacare”, the pledge has also been listed on Mr Trump’s actual campaign website.

“On day one of the Trump Administration, we will ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare,” it reads.

Get rid of gun-free zones

Mr Trump claimed gun-free zones were like “bait” to a “sicko”, For this reason, he said he wanted to do away with them immediately.

”I will get rid of gun-free zones on schools and on military bases. My first day, it gets signed, OK? My first day. There's no more gun-free zones.“

According to The Atlantic, repealing gun-free zones would require Congressional approval so is an executive order is not possible.

Mexican wall

Mr Trump has said he will start building a border between Mexico and the US immediately.

“On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall,” Mr Trump said during a speech on immigration in Phoenix in September.

Deporting undocumented migrants

In September, Mr Trump said he would waste no time in deporting two million migrants with alleged criminal records.

“We will begin moving them out, day one. My first hour in office, those people are gone,” he said.

Make America Great Again

This might sound like an obvious but almost a year ago Mr Trump said he would "make America great again" on his very first day and is likely to have said it incalculable times since.

“What I would do on my first day in office. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” he wrote on Facebook. “Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain”.

Withdraw from TPP

He promised that if elected, he would withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which is aimed at making trade easier among twelve Pacific Rim countries - apart from China who refused to sign it. It was signed in February last year, concluding seven years of negotiations, but has stalled.

“If the media doesn’t believe me, I have a challenge for you. Ask Hillary Clinton if she is willing to withdraw from the TPP her first day in office and unconditionally rule out its passage in any form".