Senator Elizabeth Warren was rebuked by the Senate for quoting Coretta Scott King after a top Senate Republican said she had violated rules for "impugning the motives" of Senator Jeff Sessions.

The Massachusetts Democrat ran afoul of the chamber's arcane rules by reading a three-decade-old letter from Dr Martin Luther King's widow, which said

The letter said Mr Sessions used his power when acting as federal prosecutor to "chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens."

By quoting Ms King, Ms Warren was technically in violation of Senate rules for "impugning the motives" of Mr Sessions, though senators have said far worse.

And Ms Warren was reading from a letter written 10 years before Mr Sessions was elected to the Senate.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Still, Mitch McConnell invoked the rules and the GOP-controlled Senate voted to back him.

Ms Warren is now forbidden from speaking again on Mr Sessions nomination.

Democrats argued Republicans were attempting to silence Ms Warren, sparking liberals to take to Twitter to post Ms King's letter in its entirety.

Ms Warren argued: "I'm reading a letter from Coretta Scott King to the Judiciary Committee from 1986 that was admitted into the record.

"I'm simply reading what she wrote about what the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be a federal court judge meant and what it would mean in history for her."

She was originally warned after reading from a statement by former Senator Edward Kennedy, which labelled Mr Sessions a disgrace.