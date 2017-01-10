Alabama senator and soon-to-be attorney general Jeff Sessions brought an unlikely prop to his senate confirmation hearing.

As his colleague described him as a “thoughtful” and “respectful” man, he held a little girl on his lap, with bunches in her hair and holding a dolly.

The unusual companion at the formal, lengthy hearing will likely serve as a positive decoy from the senator’s controversial record, which includes making racist comments about a black lawyer, and making jokes about the Ku Klux Klan.

He was once deemed to be too racist to serve as a federal judge. Mr Sessions has flatly denied any racism and argued that during his career he prosecuted members of the KKK.

The senate confirmation is the last formality before Mr Sessions is appointed to overview the entire just system in the US.

Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein said at the hearing that Mr Sessions would have an "awesome responsibility" and warned him against carrying out Mr Trump's order to investigate former rival Hillary Clinton.

"That model is broken," she said.

Mr Session’s top aide helped the President-elect Donald Trump to communicate his immigration policy, which has been described as bigoted and discriminatory against Hispanics and Muslims.

The senator also chaired Mr Trump’s national security advisory committee, which proposed a Muslim “registry” and to build a wall along the Mexico border.

He also advised Mr Trump on choosing Indiana governor Mike Pence as vice president, a man who has consistently fought to reduce women’s reproductive rights in his home state.