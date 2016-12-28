Politicians and activists in Montana have told a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists they will find “no safe haven” over a plan for an armed rally next month.

Neo-Nazis plan a march in January in the ski town of Whitefish in Montana’s north-west. It has been organised in support of the mother of white supremacist leader Richard Spencer. Sherry Spencer is facing pressure from community members to sell a building she owns in the town because of its ties to her son.

Reuters said that earlier this month, community members held a vigil and a protest in front of the building. As pressure on Ms Spencer mounted, the leading white supremacist website The Daily Stormer, urged readers “take action” against Jews in the Whitefish area.

Mr Spencer is the president of the National Policy Institute, a so-called white supremacist think tank based near Washington DC. At a rally in the nation’s capital last month, members of the group could be seen celebrating Donald Trump’s victory with Nazi salutes.

Senior local politicians in Montana have told the group’s members they will not be welcome.

In an open letter signed by Republicans and Democrats, including Congressman Ryan Zinke - recently picked by Mr Trump to be interior secretary - the politicians said: “We say to those few who seek to publicise anti-Semitic views that they shall find no safe haven here.”

It added: “Rest assured, any demonstration or threat of intimidation against any Montanan’s religious liberty will not be tolerated. It takes all Montanans working together to eradicate religious intolerance.”

In a statement, Mr Spencer’s father said he and his wife “love our son, but do not agree with his polemics, societal desires or his extreme political leanings”.

Andrew Anglin, who runs The Daily Stormer, posted on the website last Friday: “We are planning an armed protest in Whitefish. Montana has extremely liberal open carry laws, so my lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the centre of the town carrying high-powered rifles.”