Russian hackers successfully penetrated Republican groups and campaigns, FBI director James Comey has said.

The cyber attacks were successful at penetrating state level groups and some "old" Republican National Committee domains, Reuters reported.

Yet Mr Comey told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence he was not aware of any successful penetrations of GOP Presidential campaigns.

The FBI declined to comment on whether the FBI has investigated any links between associates of President-elect Donald Trump and Russia, saying he could not discuss the matter in a public forum.

Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, asked Mr Comey to provide a declassified answer to the question before 20 January, the day Mr Trump will be inaugurated, though Mr Comey said he was unsure if he could provide any answer to the question publicly.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...