Senate Democrats have released their own, red-all-over rewrite of Donald Trump’s commemorative 100th day email.

The White House sent out an email earlier this week, touting the president’s accomplishments in advance of his 100th day in office. Titled “President Trump's 100 Days of Historic Accomplishments,” the email claims Mr Trump has “accomplished more in his first 100 days than any other President since Franklin Roosevelt”.

The email, sent to the White House press mailing list, highlights the 30 executive orders and 28 laws Mr Trump has signed since taking office.

“Despite historic Democrat obstructionism, President Trump has worked with Congress to pass more legislation in his first 100 days than any President since Truman,” the email reads.

Democrats responded to the insult the next day, with an edited version of the email entitled “President Trump's 100 Days of Historic Broken Promises.”

“Despite campaigning as a populist, President Trump has governed as a hard-right extremist,” the edited email reads. “Again and again, he has broken his promises to the American people while his allies have reaped the rewards.”

Inbox from Senate Dems: “White House release on President Trump’s First 100 Days Had Some Errors In It. We Fixed Them.”



(Troll level: high) pic.twitter.com/8jSDLsnIba — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 25, 2017

In the edited email, Senate Democrats accuse Mr Trump of governing by executive order, instead of legislative compromise.

Mr Trump has previously expressed his dislike for executive orders, claiming they are “not what the country is based on.” He even accused former President Barack Obama for utilising executive orders to disguise his own failure to negotiate. In his first 100 days, however, Mr Trump has signed four more orders than the next-closest president, Lyndon B Johnson, and 11 more than Obama.

Mr Trump has also signed more bills into law than almost any other president, but has yet to claim a major legislative victory, or pass anything through Congress. The White House abandoned their attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare last month, when Mr Trump asked Speaker Paul Ryan to pull the bill from a House vote. They have yet to put forward a revised plan.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







9 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued















1/9 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/9 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC. Mr Trump issued a presidential memorandum in January announcing that the US would withdraw from the trade deal Getty

3/9 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. A signature campaign promise, Mr Trump outlined his intention to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border days after taking office Getty Images

4/9 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House. Mr Trump reinstated a ban on American financial aide being granted to non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, provide abortion referrals, or advocate for abortion access outside of the United States Getty Images

5/9 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

6/9 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump's effort to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law failed when Republicans failed to get enough votes. Mr Trump has promised to revisit the matter Getty Images

7/9 Donald Trump and 'sanctuary cities' US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January threatening to pull funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" if they do not comply with federal immigration law AP

8/9 Trump and the travel ban US President Donald Trump has attempted twice to restrict travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries. The first attempt, in February, was met with swift opposition from protesters who flocked to airports around the country. That travel ban was later blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The second ban was blocked by a federal judge a day before it was scheduled to be implemented in mid-March SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Trump and climate change US President Donald Trump sought to dismantle several of his predecessor's actions on climate change in March. His order instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate the Clean Power Plan, which would cap power plant emissions Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The president’s tax reform bill, which he promised to enact within his first 100 days, is set to be unveiled tomorrow. With a vote on the congressional spending bill scheduled for Friday, it is unlikely that Mr Trump will be able to force a vote on tax reform before his first 100 days are up.

At a press conference on Tuesday however, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hailed Mr Trump’s numerous meetings with world leaders and progress on border control.

“From the moment he took office, the president has been taking action and putting America back to work by putting the people back into government,” Mr Spicer said.