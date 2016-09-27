A reporter's response to a fellow journalist trying to barge through in order to bag an interview ahead of the US presidential debate has gone viral after she was caught on camera shouting, "Thanks a lot bitch".

Kimberley Halkett, from Al Jazeera English, made the outburst in the build-up to the debate while she attempted to get an interview with businessman Mark Cuban.

While trying to get closer in the moving huddle an aide of Mr Cuban told her back off - provoking her to react angrily to the female reporter behind her who she held responsible for pushing her forward.

Thanks A Lot Bitch for President. — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) September 27, 2016

The video quickly went viral using the hashtag #thanksalotbitch - with people describing her outburst as emblematic of the Presidential election and 2016.

Other journalists expressed solidarity with Ms Halkett stating they had been in similarly frustrating situations chasing a story or interview.

This video from the debate has:

— Dramatic plot

— Character development

— Passes the Bechdel Test

— Twist ending https://t.co/lgKoBmMhp2 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 27, 2016

For many, the outburst was the quote of the night, which was surprising in the fact that it did not come from the mouth of the controversial Republican nominee - Donald Trump.

Dawn Howard tweeted: "Who knew that #thanksalotbitch would be the quote of the night, and Donald Trump wouldn't be the one to say it?!"

People soon called for Ms Halkett to receive the plaudits they feel she deserves.

Kimberley Halkett is the hero America needs #thanksalotbitch — Ema Van Dale (@Ema_Van_Dale) September 27, 2016

The debate itself quickly became personal with both candidates making aggressive statements about each other's ability to serve as President.

Hillary Clinton labelled Mr Trump's birther campaign as "racist" while he labelled the Democratic Candidate as lacking in stamina.