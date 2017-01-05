A declassified version of the US intelligence report on Russian hacking during the election will reportedly be released to the public on Monday.
There will be three versions of the report: one which is public, another which is classified and a third which is said to be "highly compartmented", a US official told NPR.
The three versions exist to protect the most sensitive intelligence by restricting the number of people who have access to it, the official added.
A full report into Russian election interference was ordered by President Barack Obama last month.
US intelligence agencies have obtained what they consider to be conclusive evidence Russia provided hacked material from the Democratic National Committee to WikiLeaks through a third party during the November election , three US officials told Reuters.
Russia not only meddled in the election, but did so to help Mr Trump win, according to the intelligence agencies' assessment.
But the administration has so far released only limited information to support that conclusion.
In the absence of such public evidence, the President-elect has capitalised on some Americans' scepticism of US intelligence in general, citing high-profile missteps that led to the Iraq war.
Mr Trump is to be briefed on the hacking report on Friday by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
Last week, Mr Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats as part of a raft of new sanctions.
