Sean Spicer has failed to name any key legislative wins for the Trump administration when asked, as Donald Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office.

George Condon of the National Journal asked Mr Spicer, "setting aside executive orders", if he could name a "single piece of legislation that [he was] proudest" to get through Congress.

"We've got a little ways til we hit the 100 day mark," said Mr Spicer. The milestone will be met on 29 April but Mr Spicer could not name one legislative accomplishment when asked in his daily briefing.

“We’re not done yet,” he said, finally naming a bill signed on 19 April allowing military veterans to have their choice in healthcare provider outside of the government's Veterans' Administration system, which can involve long waiting periods and a dearth of facilities in many parts of the country.

Mr Trump failed to meet one of his biggest legislative promises on the campaign trail: to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare legislation.

He and House Speaker Paul Ryan ultimately had to pull the bill before a vote could take place due to lack of support within the Republican party.

Mr Trump's "travel ban" executive order calling for a ban on all travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries was met with thousands of protesters in airports all over the country and a federal judge ultimately blocked it.

The revised version of it exempted Iraq in order to accommodate translators and interpreters who assisted the US military during the war. It was also met with public opposition.

Mr Trump's next legislative battles will be getting his proposed federal budget, which includes deep cuts to environment and diplomacy programmes and a $54 billion increase for defence, approved by Congress as well as tax reform.