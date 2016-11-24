The world's tallest waterslide will be torn down in the wake of the accidental death of a 10-year-old boy.

Caleb Thomas Schwab, the son of a Kansas state legislator, suffered broken neck while on the slide - the specific details surrounding his death have not been revealed.

The 17-storey Verrückt waterslide in the Schillterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas will be removed after an investigation into the boy's death is complete, officials announced.

The slide, which stands a 51.38 metres above the grounds, sends riders in multi-person rafts up to speeds of 70mph.

Two women who were in the same raft as Caleb were later treated for facial injuries. An anonymous source close to the investigation told AP the boy had been "decapitated".

Verrückt, which is German for "Insane", is taller than the Statue of Liberty from the torch to the top of its pedestal.

In a statement, park officials said in a statement: "Once the investigation is concluded and we are given permission by the court, Verrückt will be decommissioned - closed permanently and the slide removed from the tower.

"In our opinion, it is the only proper course of action following this tragedy.

"We continue to fully cooperate with investigative teams and work with the families, their attorneys and our staff impacted by this accident."