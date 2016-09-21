University students who founded a club for sexually assaulting women have been convicted of sexual assault, it has been reported.
Kensuke Matsumi, a 22-year-old student at the University of Tokyo, co-founded ‘The University of Tokyo Birthday Research Group’ along with male students, The Japan Times reports. The aim of the group was to conspire to intoxicate female students and then sexually assault them as a gang.
Tokyo District Court heard that in April, Mr Matsumi and other male classmates committed a sexual assault on a female student. The men reportedly deliberately got the young woman intoxicated, before forcibly undressing her and groping her body. Mr Matsumi was accused of beating the woman, blowing hot air on her genitals with a hairdryer and pouring a cup of hot ramen noodles on to her breasts.
He reportedly told the court he looked down on female students at other universities as “intellectually inferior” and therefore acceptable targets for sexual assault.
He was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison suspended for four years
Judge Hajime Shimada reportedly told the court the crime deserved condemnation as it had disrespected the woman. However the judge reportedly gave Mr Matsumi a suspended sentence because the student had expressed regret and the judge therefore felt rehabilitation was a possibility.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/30 20 September 2016
Aid is seen strewn across the floor in the town of Orum al-Kubra on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the morning after a convoy delivering aid was hit by a deadly air strike. The UN said at least 18 trucks in the 31-vehicle convoy were destroyed en route to deliver humanitarian assistance to the hard-to-reach town
Getty
-
2/30 20 September 2016
Pedestrians holding umbrellas struggle against strong wind and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Malakas in Nagoya, central Japan
REUTERS
-
3/30 20 September 2016
Birds sit in their cages during a bird-singing contest in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. Over one thousand birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore take part in the annual contest
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/30 20 September 2016
A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip
REUTERS
-
5/30 19 September 2016
A veterinary from Saving the Survivors and RHINO911 crew treat a Rhino that was wounded during dehorning by poachers during an operation of RHINO911 Non Governmental Organisation at the Pilanesberg National Park in the North West province, South Africa
AFP/Getty Images
-
6/30 19 September 2016
People onboard fishing boats heading out to sea in order to catch crabs, in Xianrendao in China's northeastern Liaoning province
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/30 19 September 2016
Women and children queue to enter one of the Unicef nutrition clinics in Muna informal settlement, which now houses more than 16,000 IDPs (internaly displaced people) in the outskirts of Maiduguri the capital of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. Aid agencies have long warned about the risk of food shortages in northeast Nigeria because of the conflict, which has killed at least 20,000 since 2009 and left more than 2.6 million homeless
AFP/Getty Images
-
8/30 19 September 2016
A Yemeni artist sprays graffiti on a wall in the capital Sanaa criticising the limitations on the freedom of press in Yemen
AFP/Getty Images
-
9/30 19 September 2016
People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China
REUTERS
-
10/30 19 September 2016
Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa. Police fired tear gas at scores of opposition supporters rallying in Kinshasa to demand that DR Congo's long-serving President Joseph Kabila step down this year. Kabila, who has ruled DR Congo since 2001, is banned under the constitution from running again -- but he has given no sign of intending to give up his job in December
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/30 18 September 2016
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) stand in front of a mangled dumpster while touring the site of an explosion that occurred the night before in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb
Getty Images North America
-
12/30 18 September 2016
Participants hold a rainbow flag during an annual LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia
REUTERS
-
13/30 18 September 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China
REUTERS
-
14/30 18 September 2016
Firemen work at the scene of an explosion in a block of flats in the Premia de Mar area of Barcelona, northeastern Spain. At least one person died and another 15 were injured, two of them seriously, in an explosion due to reasons still unknown inside the second flat of a seven floor building. The incident forced the evacuation of the building
EPA
-
15/30 18 September 2016
People stand near a boat which according to officials, capsized on the Chao Phraya river while carrying 150 Thai Muslims, in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya, Thailand
REUTERS
-
16/30 18 September 2016
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece
REUTERS
-
17/30 17 September 2016
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia
REUTERS
-
18/30 17 September 2016
Fire fighters respond to an alleged explosion on West 23rd Street in New York. An explosion in New York's upscale and bustling Chelsea neighborhood injured at least 29 people, none of them in a life-threatening condition, the fire department said
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/30 16 September 2016
Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India
REUTERS
-
20/30 16 September 2016
Advocates with Oxfam America have placed hundreds of life jackets on the ground along the New York City waterfront to draw attention to the refugee crisis, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Many of the life jackets used for the action were used by adult and child refugees and collected on beaches in Greece. The undertaking was a prelude to next week's United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants
AP
-
21/30 16 September 2016
A protester holds a placard reading 'Xi Jinping stop killing in Tibet' during a rally involving members of the Tibetan and Uyghur communities in Europe in front of the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 15 September 2016
Residents clean up a flooded street in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti made landfall. Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill as super typhoon Meranti brought the strongest winds in 21 years, while China issued a red alert for waves as the storm bore down on the mainland
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/30 15 September 2016
French riot police, covered with red paint, detain a man during a demonstration against the controversial labour reforms of the French government in Paris. Opponents of France's controversial labour reforms took to the streets for the 14th time in six months in a last-ditch bid to quash the measures that lost the Socialist government crucial support on the left. Scores of flights in and out of France were cancelled as air traffic controllers went on strike to try to force the government to repeal the changes that became law in July
AFP/Getty Images
-
24/30 15 September 2016
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach in Carlsbad, California
REUTERS
-
25/30 15 September 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India
REUTERS
-
26/30 15 September 2016
A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia
REUTERS
-
27/30 14 September 2016
Members of the fire dragon dance team holding up the 'dragon' as it winds through the narrow streets and houses during the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong The century-long tradition involves waving incense-lit, straw-filled dragons to bring blessings to onlookers under the full moon during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCEISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/30 14 September 2016
A city worker fumigates the area to control the spread of mosquitoes at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand
REUTERS
-
29/30 14 September 2016
Relatives hold up portraits of their loved-ones as they attend a rally ahead of a visit by the German and French foreign ministers, asking foreign authorities to help in the search for Ukrainian servicemen, believed to have been captured by separatists during the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, outside the German embassy, in Kiev, Ukraine
REUTERS
-
30/30 14 September 2016
A hot air balloon carrying tourists is picturedduring the annual wildebeest migration in the Masai Mara game reserve
AFP/Getty Images
Another man, Taichi Komoto, was convicted earlier this week of participating in the attack. He also received a suspended sentence.
A third man is standing trial in relation to the incident.Reuse content