An assistant for the ruler of Chechnya has been chosen through a reality TV programme styled on The Apprentice.

After seeing off 17 other contestants and enduring numerous challenges, Filip Varichenko, 24, will now work as head of the Chechen government’s strategic development.

But the real star of the show was Ramzan Kadyrov, the eccentric strongman leader of Chechnya, for which it served as a useful PR platform, broadcasting his image across Russia in a positive light.

To win the chance to work for Mr Kadyrov, Mr Varichenko had to undergo a number of challenges and outperform his rivals, just like contestants on The Apprentice broadcast in the US, which saw a resurgence in the popularity of Donald Trump.

Some scenes of the programme, named Komanda (The Team), would be familiar to Western viewers. Contestants had to sell ice cream in the capital, Grozny and had to set out their visions for developing Chechnya and attracting investment.

Others tasks were more challenging, such as arranging for a man’s heart operation, according to Newsweek.

However, unlike the original versions of the programme, the challenges also included harsh physical activities such as archery, horse riding, jogging and boxing with Mr Kadyrov and completing a police assault course.

The ruler said “weak spirited” contestants were useless to him and he was looking for someone with “fighting character”.

In pictures: Chechnya's leader Ramzam Kadyrov's Instagram







In pictures: Chechnya's leader Ramzam Kadyrov's Instagram











1/7 Chechnya's controversial leader Ramzam Kadyrov has been posting pictures on Instagram as he has a double, but he has admitted that it's just Photoshop and his aim is to 'highlight how easily people believe rumours and lies about me'

2/7 Two pictures edited in one of Chechnya's controversial leader Ramzam Kadyrov posted on his Instagram account

3/7 More of Chechnya's controversial leader Ramzam Kadyrov's Instagram pictures

4/7 More of Chechnya's controversial leader Ramzam Kadyrov's Instagram pictures

5/7 One of the collages that Ramzam Kadyrov posted on his Instagram account

6/7 Pictures of the meeting of actors Gerard Depardieu and Liz Hurley with Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov

7/7 Meeting of the actors with the controversial leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

Komanda was apparently largely aimed at softening the image of the Putin-backed ruler. Mr Kadyrov – who fought as a Chechen rebel in the region’s war before switching sides - has a reputation for violence and human rights abuses.

“People believe my image that was created by the liberals, that I am frightening, that I will kill whoever says anything about me, that I will put them in a dungeon and stab them,” Mr Kadyrov said on Komanda. “That was invented by enemies of the people.”

During his frequent airtime on the show, he was portrayed as a tough but fair leader, who enjoyed hobbies like horse taming and picking flowers. Local celebrities and politicians made cameo roles and piled praise on him.

It has been speculated that Mr Kadyrov’s prominence in the show could be preparing him for a more senior political role.

The show also paid strong tributes to the natural scenery and achievements of Chechnya – at a time Russia at large is suffering from poor finances, which will affect subsidies given to the region.