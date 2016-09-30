French man walks into Apple store and smashes all of its iPhones, shouting 'this is happening!'

A man has been caught on camera smashing thousands of pounds worth of new iPhones on display in an Apple shop.

The unidentified man, who is wearing dark glasses and carrying a steel ball used for boules, methodically removes display phones from their upright holders, and smashes the ball down onto the phones’ Retina HD displays.

Footage shows him destroying at least 12 iPhones at the shop in Dijon, before he is challenged by security.

He also destroys a laptop computer.

The incident was apparently filmed by a bemused customer in the shop.

The man notices he is being filmed and addresses the camera to explain why he is destroying the phones.

He said: “Apple is a company that violated European consumers' rights. They refused to reimburse me.

“I told them: ‘Give me my money back’. They said no.

“So you know what is happening? This is happening!“ he shouts, before swinging his steel ball down upon the screen of another iPhone.

A security guard is then seen approaching the man, who walks out of the shop.

In a separate video, the man then attempts to run away before three security guards tackle him.

He was arrested by police and placed in custody,

'Apple refused to reimburse me', the man tells a bystander who filmed the rampage (YouTube)

The damage is estimated at “tens of thousands of euros”.

An investigation is now underway.

The Independent contacted Apple, who said they would not comment on an individual customer case.