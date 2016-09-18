Angela Merkel's party suffers election drubbing in 25-year low

Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered their second electoral blow in two weeks on Sunday, slumping to their lowest level since reunification in 1990 in a Berlin city vote in which citizens roundly rejected her open-door refugee policy.

Voters turned to the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), which, with 12.2 per cent of the vote, will enter its 10th regional assembly of the country's 16 states.

A year before a federal election, the result is likely to raise pressure on Merkel and deepen divisions within her conservative camp.

"There is no question. We didn't get a good result in Berlin today," said Michael Grosse-Broemer, a senior CDU lawmaker said. However, he blamed his party's historic losses in Berlin primarily on local issues.

"I think it is dangerous to transfer the Berlin result to the federal level," he told broadcaster ZDF.

A backlash against her migrant policy has raised questions about whether Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader, will stand for a fourth term next year. But given a dearth of options in her party, she still looks the most likely candidate.

The other Alan Kurdis: Refugee children who survived the journey







1/8 Basheer Basheer, a 3-year-old Syrian boy, lying on his father leg, lives with his family in a rent-free house as part of NRC's shelter programme in the village of Bair-Ras, in Irbid governorate, northern Jordan. Photo 11 October 2015 NRC/Hussein Amri

2/8 Hisham Mustafa has fled from Aleppo, and is currently at Idomeni in Greece. Here he is playing with his nephew Hisham, 3 NRC/Tiril Skarstein

3/8 Ahmaydi Bouchra Little Ahmaydi, 3, and her family of eight fled from fighting in Mali to the Goudebo camp in Burkina Faso in 2013. Neither of her two older sisters went to school in Mali. The whole family lives in a tent that is approx. 7m x 6m. The family bed is stored outside to make space inside the shelter during day time. In the evenings, they carry the bed back in. NRC/Ingrid Prestetun

4/8 Farah Farah, 4, lives with her family in Irbid in a rent-free apartment. She stays home with her mother as her four sisters and three brothers leave for the day to their various schools. Photo 11t October 2015 NRC/Hussein Amri

5/8 Batane Yacouba Batane Yacouba, 4, lives with his two older sisters and his mother in the Goudebo camp in Burkina Faso. A Tuareg family, they were forced to flee Mali fearing for their lives. Their father is dead NRC/Ingrid Prestetun

6/8 Hassan Syrian boy Redor, 12, plays with Hassan, 3, after arriving at the port in Chios, Greece NRC/Tiril Skarstein

7/8 Fatin Fatin, 4, and her family fled Syria to Irbid, northern Jordan. Her father has issued a birth certificate for her, in order for her to have access to health centres. NRC/Hussein Amri

8/8 Born a refugee Alice Digama (24) sits on the tent floor with her two-week-old baby. Her son is one of many children born a refugee. Alice was heavily pregnant when she escaped South Sudan and crossed the border into Uganda, after her husband left her for another wife NRC/Sofi Lundin

Initial projections from broadcaster ZDF put Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) on 18 percent, down from 23.3 percent in the last election in 2011.

The Social Democrats (SPD) also lost support, falling to 23.1 percent from 28.3 percent but remained the biggest party and are likely to ditch the CDU from their current coalition.

The result compounds Merkel's problems after a rout in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern two weeks ago triggered calls from her conservative allies in Bavaria to toughen up her migrant policy. In particular, they want a cap of 200,000 refugees per year but Merkel has rejected this outright.

The AfD has campaigned heavily on the migrant issue, playing to voters' fears about the integration of the roughly 1 million migrants who entered Germany last year.

"From zero to double digits, that's unique for Berlin. The grand coalition has been voted out - not yet at the federal level, but that will happen next year," said AfD candidate Georg Pazderski to cheering supporters after the results.

The SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partner at the federal level, wants to form a coalition with the Greens and possibly the radical Left party.

The increasingly heated debate about Merkel's migrant policy boosted overall turnout, which jumped to 66 percent, up 6 points from the last election in 2011, according to broadcaster ARD. This was the highest turnout in Berlin since 2001.