A French journalist and his cameraman were attacked by security guards after trying to ask far-right candidate Marine le Pen a question over allegations her security guard was paid as a parliamentary aid.

Political reporter Paul Larrouturou, who works for the popular news TV show Quotidien, was violently forced out of a Paris exhibition hall by security guards, during a visit by Front National presidential candidate Ms Le Pen in front of a crowd of reporters.

After politely asking the party leader whether her bodyguard really was her parliamentary assistant, two security agents grabbed the journalist and dragged him to the door.

He can be heard asking the pair to "let him go".

“You can’t prevent me from asking a question to Marine Le Pen,” he said.

The security agents pushed him out and closed the door behind him.

In a video of the scene filmed by the journalist's cameraman, one of the security agents is heard saying: “Alright? He assaulted police officers”.

Nous souhaitions simplement savoir si le garde du corps de Marine Le Pen avait eu un emploi fictif au Parlement européen ou non. #Quotidien pic.twitter.com/MVEHh4PZxn — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) February 1, 2017

Mr Larrouturou walks back into the conference centre and shows the security agent his press badge, before repeating: “I am accredited - you cannot prevent me from asking a question to Ms Le Pen. So you are going to let me go and immediately say you are sorry for the violence.”

But the agents repeat the claim that he “assaulted a police officer” and push him out of the door again.

“Do you know anything about the liberty of the press?,” Mr Larrouturou is heard asking, as one of the agents realised the cameraman was filming.

“Who do you think you are? I’m going to take your camera - you fool,” he said, hitting the front of the camera.

A woman comes out of the conference centre to try and calm down the security agents and bring them back in, when the cameraman is heard calling them “son of a coward”.

The security staff are shown coming back out of the hall and pushing the man with the camera, who stumbles back while the other security guard hits him again in front of a small crowd of reporters and broadcasters.

World news in pictures







26 show all World news in pictures

















































1/26 30 January 2017 Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) and US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones (background R), deputy Commander of US troops in Europe, General Timothy Ray (2-L) and the Commander of the ground forces of the US to Europe, General Ben Hodges (L), attend the inauguration of the Polish-US American military training with the participation of the US Armoured brigade Combat Group, on the range in Zagan, west Poland EPA

2/26 30 January 2017 US army M1 Abrams tank fires after the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training between US and Polish troops in Zagan, Poland Reuters

3/26 30 January 2017 Deputy Commander, United States European Command Lieutenant General Timothy Ray speaks during a ceremony opening Polish and US Army exercise on training fields in Zagan, Poland AP

4/26 30 January 2017 Iranian top officials pray before the flag draped coffins in the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building, in Tehran, Iran AP

5/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

6/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

7/26 30 January 2017 A leprosy patient sits inside her room at the leprosy hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. World Leprosy Day is observed on 30 January every year to increase the public awareness of the leprosy disease EPA

8/26 30 January 2017 A police officer stands by a monitor projecting images of migrants crammed into a van during a press conference to illustrate an anti-migrants trafficking operation, at the police headquarters in Milan, Italy. Police in Milan announced the results of a two-year investigation into a land-based trafficking network for migrants who reach Italy by sea. Thirty-four arrest warrants were issued in Italy, France and Germany against the Egyptian-headed organization that arranged for transport for the migrants from Sicily to Milan and beyond AP

9/26 30 January 2017 People gather for Lunar New Year as lanterns hang from the trees at Ditan park in Beijing Getty Images

10/26 30 January 2017 Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi's death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India Reuters

11/26 30 January 2017 Indian president Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi, India EPA

12/26 30 January 2017 Miss France Iris Mittenaere is overcome with emotion as she is crowned by Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015 at the 65th Miss Universe pageant, Manila, Philippines Rex

13/26 30 January 2017 Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines EPA

14/26 30 January 2017 Visitors pack a frozen river in Hwacheon, some 118km northeast of Seoul, South Korea, to fish for 'sancheoneo,' a type of mountain trout EPA

15/26 30 January 2017 Tourists look at tiger cubs born on the first day of the Lunar New Year and Year of the Rooster at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand Reuters

16/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers look on as a bus is towed away from the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

17/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers are seen at the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

18/26 30 January 2017 African Heads of State pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on 30 January, 2017 AFP

19/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

20/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

21/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle from boulders at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

22/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

23/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

24/26 29 January 2017 People float in the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A total of 2,000 people participated in the event EPA

25/26 29 January 2017 People enter the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina EPA

26/26 29 January 2017 Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires, one of the biggest natural disasters in the country for decades AP

As the journalist begs them to “stop”, one of the security agents tells the pair with a threatening finger : “You are not coming in and you are not either”.

The Quotidien journalist continues to call on them to stop when one of the agents looks at him and says “let’s go and speak like men” before walking back into the exhibition hall.

The Front National (FN) told French media they had nothing to do with the incident, which they claimed did not involve their staff.

The organisers of the event at the Palais des Congres in Paris said the men in the video were part of their staff.

They argued a crowd movement around Ms Le Pen had become “dangerous in terms of security”.

“There was a crowd movement, he pushed and we asked him to leave. There was a risk,” a spokesman for the organisers of the event told Pure Medias.

French newspaper Le Parisien said it was well-known the FN consistently refuse press accreditation to journalists from the Quotidien show. Its main presenter, Yann Barthes, is reported to have been banned from a FN convention in Lyon this weekend.

+"mediaembed">