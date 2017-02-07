Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will reportedly face trial for exceeding election expenses during his failed 2012 campaign.

A judicial source told Reuters that 13 others would also face trial over the so-called "Bygmalion Affair", which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities.

Mr Sarkozy was previously placed under investigation in a probe into his campaign funding.

His 2012 re-election campaign costs were more than twice the legal limit.

1/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy looks on before the meeting with King Juan Carlos of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on 27 May 2014 in Madrid

2/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves 'La Petite Maison' in Nice, southeastern France, on 27 September 2013 after a private conference in Cannes

3/12 Nicolas Sarkozy France's outgoing president Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with France's president-elect Francois Hollande, next to France's outgoing First Lady as they are about to leave the Elysee presidential Palace after the formal investiture ceremony between Francois Hollande and his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy, on 15 May 2012 in Paris

4/12 Nicolas Sarkozy President and right-wing ruling party Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) candidate for the French 2012 presidential election Nicolas Sarkozy gives a speech during a campaign meeting in Saint-Pierre in the French overseas island of La Reunion, on 4 April 2012

5/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Former France's president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee presidential Palace after the formal investiture ceremony between France's president-elect Francois Hollande and his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy on 15 May 2012 in Paris

6/12 Nicolas Sarkozy French Interior Minister and leader of the French ruling Conservative party UMP (Union for a Polpular Movement) Nicolas Sarkozy greets British Conservative party leader, David Cameron prior to a meeting in Paris on 6 January 2006

7/12 Nicolas Sarkozy French interior minister and powerful head of the ruling UMP party Nicolas Sarkozy pronounces a statement in the high chamber of French Parliament focused on his general policy on 8 June 2005 in Paris, few days after his return to government office

8/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy in Brussels on 3 May 2004

9/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy, then minister of Interior and French President Jacques Chirac at Elysee palace in Paris on 10 May 2002

10/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy, head of the neo-Gaullist Rally for the Republic (RPR), waves during a rally in Dijon on 4 June 1999 ahead of the 13 June European elections

11/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy in campaign for the Legislatives of 1986

12/12 Nicolas Sarkozy Nicolas Sarkozy participates in a demonstration in Paris, 14 April 1976

Mr Sarkozy has repeatedly denied knowledge of the overspending because he was not involved in the details of his campaign finance.

It is alleged he exceeded the spending limit of 22.5m euros (£19m) through false invoices issued by the Bygmalion PR company.

The decision to put Mr Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the build-up to this year's presidential election in April and May.