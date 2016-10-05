A little girl in rebel-held east Aleppo has died from injuries inflicted by picking up an unexploded cluster munition she thought was a toy.

Four-year-old Emam Muhammad was hurt on Monday when she was playing outside and taken to the children’s trauma ward at M2, one of east Aleppo’s last hospitals with a functioning emergency department.

She was admitted with multiple shrapnel wounds to her abdomen and two broken legs. The toddler died of complications on Tuesday morning.

Her two sisters, aged seven and ten, were also hurt, but their conditions had stabilised by Wednesday, doctors told the Aleppo Media Centre and confirmed to The Independent.

One activist with the Aleppo Media Centre said that cluster bomblets he’d seen dropped on rebel neighbourhoods were often round, silver-coloured and a little smaller than footballs, making them attractive to children.

Cluster munitions are among several particuarly damage-inflicting types of bombs that have been dropped on besieged east Aleppo by the Syrian government with the help of the Russian airforce.

Aleppo children swim and play in craters left by bombs

The last remaining opposition held neighbourhoods have been the target of unprecedented air strikes and a new ground assault as President Bashar al-Assad aims to take back control of the entire city. Aleppo has been the scene of intense fighting in Syria’s conflict since 2012 and recapturing it would be a major victory for the regime.

Some 250,000 people remain trapped in east Aleppo while new ‘bunker-buster’ ground-penetrating bombs, white phosphorous and napalm have been dropped on their neighbourhoods. Hundreds of people have died in the recent onslaught, and up to half of the casulties are thought to be children, according to estimates from Save the Children. Unicef said that 96 children were killed and 223 injured last week alone.

The international community has condemned the Russian-backed air strikes on built-up areas, which rebels say have targeted civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, water plants and bakeries.

In pictures: Aleppo bombing







14 show all In pictures: Aleppo bombing

























1/14 Bombing in Aleppo Smoke rises after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 29, 2016. Reuters

2/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family runs for cover amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Al-Qatarji in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

3/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man reacts as he stands on blood stains at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 29, 2016. Reuters

4/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damage of the airstrikes in the rebel-held area of Aleppo on April 28 Reuters

5/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damaged the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo Reuters

6/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians evacuate an injured man amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an air strike on a rebel-held of Aleppo on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

7/14 Bombing in Aleppo People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr AP

8/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man leads a woman in tears and child out of the scene after airstrikes hit Aleppo AP

9/14 Bombing in Aleppo Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo Reuters

10/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian boy is comforted as he cries next to the body of a relative who died in a reported air strike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Soukour in the northern city of Aleppo Getty Images

11/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike in the Bustan al-Qasr rebel-held district of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

12/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Kalasa in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

13/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians help a wounded youth following an air strike on the Fardous rebel held neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

14/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers evacuate people from a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tareeq al-Bab in the northern city of Aleppo

On Monday, the largest hospital in Aleppo, M10, was completely destroyed in a new air attack after initially being hit last week, the Syrian American Medical Society and activists on the ground said. At least three staff members still at the hospital died under the rubble, although patients had already been evacuated to other facilities.

East Aleppo has just five functioning hospitals, three of which have emergency units, and around 30 doctors left to treat thousands of people in need of critical care.

The Syrian and Russian governments deny that air strikes target civilian buildings.