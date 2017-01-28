Benjamin Netanyahu says Donald Trump’s Mexico wall plans are a 'great idea'

Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

The Prime Minister of Israel said Mr Trump’s plan was a “great idea” and said his own wall building policy had been a “great success”.

Mr Netanyahu took to social media to offer his words of praise and show his support.

“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea,” he tweeted.

Mr Trump signed an executive order calling for a "large physical barrier" between the US and Mexico. The order will jump-start the process of building the wall, which was one of the President's primary campaign promises.

In addition to the wall, Mr Trump signed an action to strip federal funding from "sanctuary cities” that do not prosecute undocumented immigrants.

The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed







1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The President also signed executive orders to ban refugees from entering the US and to rebuild the military.

The order bans refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US and sparked international condemnation from leading human rights groups.