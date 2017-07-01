Mini autonomous police cars paired with companion drones and facial recognition technology will begin patrolling the streets of Dubai by the end of the year to help the city identify and track down criminal suspects.

This week's announcement by city officials comes as Dubai races to reshape the future of its law enforcement.

But don't expect a high-speed chase from the little cars. In demonstrations, the robot never appears to move beyond a strolling pace. But the four-wheeled security vehicle comes with a built-in aerial drone that can survey areas and people that the robot can't reach.

Named the O-R3, the patrol car can navigate on its own using machine-learning algorithms and can be controlled remotely from behind a computer dashboard. The vehicle also comes equipped with thermal imaging, and licence plate readers. The manufacturer, Singapore-based company OTSAW Digital, claims that the car and drone duo is the first of its kind.

The Dubai police force and OTSAW say that the robots aren't intended to replace human officers but to better manage resources and manpower, with OTSAW claiming that the vehicles can recharge themselves and operate around the clock.

"We seek to augment operations with the help of technology such as robots. Essentially, we aim for streets to be safe and peaceful without heavy police patrol," said a statement from Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the head of the Dubai police.

Last month, Dubai recruited the world's first police bot, tasked with the modest assignment of monitoring tourist attractions. The robot, dubbed Robocop, already speaks English and Arabic and will soon speak four languages according to officials.

The electronic officer is the first of many to come. Within the next few years, the city will introduce a model which is nearly ten-feet-tall and capable of speeds of up to almost 50 mph, which can also be controlled by a human officer from inside its frame and is capable of carrying heavy equipment.

By 2030, Dubai plans for robots to make up 25 percent of its police force.

