  1. News
  2. World
  3. Middle East

Egyptian artist aims for record with world's biggest handwritten Quran

Saad Mohammed has big hopes for his three-year-long labour of love 

Click to follow
saad-mohammed-3.jpg
Saad Mohammed at his studio in Belqina, Egypt Reuters

An Egyptian artist who educated himself after dropping out of school has spent three years creating what he hopes is the world's biggest Quran.

saad-mohammed-1.jpg

Saad Mohammed rolls down the handwritten Quran he hopes will earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records (Reuters)

Saad Mohammed, who has hand-painted Islamic motifs on the walls and ceilings of his home in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, has reproduced the Muslim holy book on a paper scroll 700 metres (2,300 feet) long.

saad-mohammed-4.jpg

Saad Mohammed reads from another Quran that he has handwritten (Reuters)

He displays the intricately decorated manuscript in a large wooden box with rollers at each end.

saad-mohammed-2.jpg

The high school drop out pays for all his costly art materials himself (Reuters)

“This Quran is 700 metres long, and of course that's a large amount of paper,” he told Reuters Television. “I self-funded this project for the past three years - and I'm an average person. I don't have assets or anything.”

saad-mohammed-5.jpg
The labour of love took more than three years to create (Reuters)

Mr Mohammed wants to submit his Quran for inclusion in Guinness World Records. Guinness says that while there is a record for the world's biggest printed Quran, there is so far no record holder for the largest handwritten version.

saad-mohammed-6.jpg

Saad Mohammed writes as he sits on the floor of his studio (Reuters)

Mr Mohammed says he is hoping for help with the costs of applying to Guinness from the government or any other interested party.

Reuters

Comments