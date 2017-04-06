Isis executes 33 people in largest mass killing since 2016

Isis has carried out its largest mass killing this year, executing 33 people, according to a monitoring group.

The terror group carried out mass execution in the al-Mayadin desert, near the strategic city of Deir Ezzor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It said its activists were "able to monitor the execution and see the bodies."

The report said 33 people aged 18 to 25 were "slaughtered by sharp tools" near a hole dug by the militants, which was "filled with blood."

The Observatory said it was unknown whether those executed were Syrian government foces, allied militia or rebel fighters.

More follows