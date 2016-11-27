Israeli forces killed four Isis militants in Syria in the first direct clash between the country and the jihadi group.

The militants opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, a military spokesman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said the patrol came under machine gun and mortar fire early on Sunday.

In pictures: Iraq battles to drive Isis out of Fallujah







12 show all In pictures: Iraq battles to drive Isis out of Fallujah





















1/12 Smoke rises after airstrikes by US-led coalition planes as Iraqi security forces advance against Islamic State extremists in Fallujah, June 15, 2016 AP

2/12 Iraqi security forces advance during heavy fighting against Isis militants in Fallujah, Iraq, on 14 June AP

3/12 Shia militia say that moving resources from Fallujah towards the area near Mosul was a 'betrayal' of the battle for the city GETTY

4/12 Hospital sources said 18 bodies were recovered from the river over the weekend AP

5/12 Up to 60,000 civilians were feared trapped in Fallujah at the start of the Iraqi operation AP

6/12 Shia fighters hold an Isis flag in an operation east of Fallujah – the terror group has lost ground in both Syria and Iraq AFP/Getty

7/12 Shia fighters hold their weapons as they gather near Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. Reuters

8/12 Pro-government forces bid to take back ground from Isis in Fallujah MOADH AL-DULAIMI/AFP/Getty Images

9/12 Smoke billows on the horizon as Iraqi military forces prepare for an offensive to retake the city AP

10/12 A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Isis militants near Fallujah, Iraq, 29 May, 2016 Reuters

11/12 Iraqi government forces fire a rocket near al-Sejar village, north-east of Fallujah, on May 26, 2016, as they take part in a major assault to retake the city from the Islamic State group AFP/Getty

12/12 Shia fighters and Iraqi security forces advance towards Fallujah Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

They returned fire towards Syria before an Israeli aircraft engaged the militants, striking a machine gun-armed car and killing its passengers.

All of the gunmen were suspected militants from "Shuhada al-Yarmouk," an Isis offshoot which controls the area.

Mr Lerner said none of the Israeli soldiers, from the Golani Brigade, were wounded in the clash.

Millions of Muslims take part in mass anti-ISIS march

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

It has largely been unaffected by the Syrian civil war next door.

While avoiding being drawn into the internal Syrian conflict, Israel attacks Syrian military targets when fire, even unintentional, spills over the demarcation line.

The Israeli army holds the Syrian government accountable for any fire from its territory, regardless of the source.

Additional reporting by agencies