Isis chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdidi is alive despite numerous attempts on his life, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Rumours swirled earlier this month that the terror group's leader had been killed after activist group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in London, reported that senior Isis figures had gathered for an emergency meeting in Iraq.

At the time it was speculated that he might have been killed, although this was never officially confirmed.

Few images and little footage of the leader has surfaced

But Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told CNN that US security agencies "do think Baghdadi is alive and is still leading" the Islamist group.

"We are obviously doing everything we can to track his movements," he said. "If we get the opportunity, we certainly would take advantage of any opportunity to deliver him the justice he deserves," he said.

"We're doing everything we can. This is something we're spending a lot of time on."

Earlier this month the US doubled the bounty on Baghdadi's head to $25 million (£20 million).

The notorious leader has been careful to reveal little about himself and his whereabouts. The only known footage of him was released in 2014, when he gave a sermon in Mosul.