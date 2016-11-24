Israel's Prime Minister has blamed "terrorism" for some of the wildfires that have swept through central and northern parts of the country.

So far, more than 75,000 people have been evacuated from the worst-hit city of Haifa while other outbreaks have been reportedly contained.

Israeli Defence Force personnel were mobilised to help firefighters combat the fires and aid the evacuation process.

()

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised severe retribution to anyone found responsible behind the fires.

Government officials have blamed more than 50 per cent of the fires on arsonists, reports The Times of Israel.

Mr Netanyahu said: "Every fire that was caused by arson, or incitement to arson, is terrorism by all accounts. And we will treat it as such.

"Whoever tries to burn parts of Israel will be punished for it severely."

Internal security minister Gilad Erdan has said there has been a small number of arrests but refused to provide details.

He added: "There is no difference between arson and incitement to commit terrorism."

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies







10 show all The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies

















1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

3/10 Getty Images

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

On Twitter, some Palestinians and anti-Israeli users have caused outrage by celebrating the devastation using the hashtag #israelisburning, although the vast majority of tweets were using the hashtag in condemnation.

Eight countries including Russia, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Turkey have offered support including fire-fighting planes which have been dropping fire-retardant material to help douse the heaviest fires and prevent their spreading.

Mr Netanyahu has said the the Palestinian Authority also offered assistance by sending fire engines.

Education Minister Naftali Bennet, the leader of the right-wing Jewish Home Party, went onto Twitter asserting the arsonists were disloyal to Israel.

He tweeted: "Only those to whom the country does not belong are capable of burning it."