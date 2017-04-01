Police in Kuwait have reportedly detained a woman who filmed her Ethiopian maid falling from the seventh floor of a building.
The woman did not try to help the maid and simple called to her “Oh, crazy, come back.”
Footage, posted by the woman to social media, showed the maid hanging onto a balcony with one hand, shouting “hold me, hold me” and screaming.
Her hand then slips and she falls down. A loud thud can be heard. The woman filming remained silent.
The maid reportedly survived with only minor injuries and another video showed her walking from the roof with emergency workers.
It is unclear how she came to be hanging from the balcony but local media reports suggested she was trying to kill herself.
The woman said she filmed the event because she didn’t want to be accused of the maid’s murder if she died.
The Kuwait Times reported that lawyer Fawzia al-Sabah would be filing a complaint with the public prosecutor over the behaviour of the woman.
The video has renewed questions over the treatment of domestic servants in Arab countries, where they are employed by many higher income families.
In Kuwait, there are around 600,000 domestic workers, mainly migrants to the oil rich gulf state.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/29 29 March 2017
A scenic spot featuring the shape of a giant Bagua attracted tourists in Pipa county, Huairen city, southwest China's Guizhou province. Measuring 200,000 square meters, it was created by a villager within eight months
Rex
-
2/29 29 March 2017
Black Eagles of the Republic of Korea Air Force perform a flypast near Petronas twin towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Black Eagles were in Malaysia for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition 2017
AP
-
3/29 29 March 2017
The Temple of Paintings at the Maya archaeological site Bonampak, known as the 'Sistine Chapel of America'
EPA
-
4/29 29 March 2017
One of the murals at the Temple of Paintings at the Maya archaeological site Bonampak, known as the 'Sistine Chapel of America', restored by experts of the INAH, in Chiapas, Mexico.
EPA
-
5/29 29 March 2017
Cyclone Debbie has hit Queensland's far north coast as a category 4 cyclone, causing wide spread damage
Reuters
-
6/29 29 March 2017
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrives via Australian Defence Force helicopter to inspect the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie at Bowen Airport in Bowen, Queensland, Australia
EPA
-
7/29 29 March 2017
Emergency relief supplies and equipment for those affected by Cyclone Debbie are loaded onto the Royal Australian Navy Ship HMAS Choules at the Port of Brisbane in Australia
Reuters
-
8/29 29 March 2017
A mourner holds a programme bearing the face of Ahmed Kathrada, who was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside Nelson Mandela, during his funeral at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reuters
-
9/29 29 March 2017
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of the late former South African president Nelson Mandela and South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema attend the wake of South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada next to South African ruling party African National Congress (ANC) leadership, political opposition leaders, dignitaries and family members during the funeral at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa. The funeral of celebrated South African anti-apartheid activist Kathrada was transformed into a rally against President Zuma, who had been barred from the event. The family of the African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, one of Nelson Mandela's closest colleagues in the struggle against white minority rule who died aged 87, had asked Zuma to stay away
Getty Images
-
10/29 29 March 2017
Mourners carry the coffin during the wake for South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada
Getty Images
-
11/29 29 March 2017
The Pink Star diamond, the most valuable cut diamond ever offered at auction, is displayed by a model at a Sotheby's auction room in Hong Kong
AP
-
12/29 28 March 2017
German soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger signs autographs after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, after being acquired by the MLS Chicago Fire soccer team from Manchester United
AP
-
13/29 28 March 2017
The 30th Nika Russian national film awards at the Mossovet Theatre
TASS via Getty Images
-
14/29 28 March 2017
Film director Alexander Sokurov, the winner of a special prize 'Honour and Dignity', at the 30th Nika Russian national film awards at the Mossovet Theatre
Getty Images
-
15/29 28 March 2017
People attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India
Reuters
-
16/29 28 March 2017
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India
Reuters
-
17/29 28 March 2017
Indian people wearing traditional attire play drums as they participate in the procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian's New Year, in Mumbai, India. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang
EPA
-
18/29 27 March 2017
Constance Malcolm, mother of Ramarley Graham, an unarmed black teenager killed by a New York Police Department officer in his Bronx apartment in 2012, speaks regarding the officer's recent resignation from the NYPD
Reuters
-
19/29 27 March 2017
A Syrian man stands next to an unexploded ground-to-ground missile, fired by government forces on the southern Syrian city of Daraa
Getty Images
-
20/29 27 March 2017
Flowers for the victims sit near the site of an avalanche that killed seven Japanese high school students and a teacher on a mountain-climbing outing on March 27 in the town of Nasu, Tochigi prefecture. A total of 52 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were on a three-day mountaineering expedition when disaster struck
Getty Images
-
21/29 27 March 2017
A Greenpeace activisit throws molasses on the Total logo at the French oil giant headquarters in La Defense district, western Paris to protest against a drilling project at the mouth of the Amazon where coral reef was discovered
Getty Images
-
22/29 27 March 2017
Greenpeace activisits pour molasses in front of French oil giant Total Total headquarters
Getty Images
-
23/29 27 March 2017
Rescue workers carry victims after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing near a ski resort in Nasu town, north of Tokyo, Japan
Reuters
-
24/29 26 March 2017
Opposition supporters rally against corruption in central Saint Petersburg
Getty Images
-
25/29 26 March 2017
Opposition supporters with a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev participate in an anti-corruption rally in central Saint Petersburg
Getty Images
-
26/29 25 March 2017
People hold banners and flags during a demonstration against Erdogan dictatorship and in favour of democracy in Turkey, in Bern, Switzerland
Reuters
-
27/29 24 March 2017
Local government have decided to rename the island's main airport after the Madeira-born footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The official inauguration ceremony is due to take place on 29 March
Getty Images
-
28/29 24 March 2017
Workers began the renaming works of the Madeira International Airport in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. Local government have decided to rename the island's main airport after the Madeira-born footballer Cristiano Ronaldo
Getty Images
-
29/29 23 March 2017
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany
Reuters
Complaints of abuse are commonplace and the country’s kafala system of visa sponsorship prevents domestic workers from changing jobs without the permission of their employer.
Human Rights Watch says the kafala system “remains a major obstacle to domestic workers’ rights” despite some progress having been made in 2016 to protect them.
- More about:
- Kuwait
- domestic worker