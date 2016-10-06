As Saudi Arabia holds a naval drill in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a powerful Iranian general has been quoted as suggesting the kingdom's deputy crown prince is so “impatient” he may kill his own father to take the throne.

Harsh rhetoric has been common between the two rivals since January but the remarks by Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani's take things to an entirely different level by discussing Saudi King Salman being killed.

Meanwhile, Iran already has warned Saudi Arabia to stay away from its territorial waters as heavily armed Saudi frogmen and warships take part in the Gulf Shield 1 drill across the larger Persian Gulf, adding to the tensions between the two rival Mideast powers.

In Iran, the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies on Wednesday night said Soleimani made the comments at a mourning ceremony for an Iranian general killed in Syria.

Shiite power Iran supports embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in his country's civil war, now in its sixth year, while Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia supports opposition fighters trying to oust Assad.

Soleimani, head of the paramilitary force's expeditionary Quds force, referred to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while talking about the Syrian war. He alleged the deputy crown prince told Syrian officials in a meeting also attended by Russians that “if you do not have ties with Iran, everything will end” - apparently meaning that the conflict would end.

Soleimani added that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed “is very impatient and might kill his king.”

The young Saudi deputy crown prince and defense minister, whose father put him as third in line to the throne in April 2015, has been viewed as ambitious for proposing economic initiatives in the kingdom and helping lead its ongoing war in Yemen.

But Soleimani's suggestion of the young royal committing regicide is likely to be met with anger in Saudi Arabia, which saw King Faisal assassinated by his nephew in 1975. There was no immediate reaction Thursday in Saudi state media.

World news in pictures







27 show all World news in pictures



















































1/27 5 October 2016 A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged AP

2/27 5 October 2016 Indian policemen, firefighters and rescuers work at the multi-storey building collapse site in Bangalore, India. A seven-storey under construction building collapsed, killing two and injuring five. Police and firefighting authorities are at the location trying to rescue at least six people reportedly trapped inside the building Reuters

3/27 5 October 2016 South Korean coast guards try to rescue crew members of a stranded passenger ship in the aftermath of typhoon Chaba in the southern city of Yeosu. The typhoon hit the South Korean resort island of Jeju early on October 5, bringing heavy rains that flooded streets, forced flight cancellations and disrupted power to thousands of homes. Getty

4/27 5 October 2016 Boys stand by a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the roof of their school last year, as schools open this week in Sanaa, the capital of war-torn Yemen Reuters

5/27 5 October 2016 Tourists walk in the sun on the Niederhorn mountain near Interlaken, Switzerland Reuters

6/27 5 October 2016 An Afghan man removes glasses from his apartment at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

7/27 5 October 2016 An Iron made human figure stands outside a makeshift pandal made with wood, fiber, metal, bamboo, a concept work made by painter and sculptor Pradip Das within a theme 'Save The Environment', ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Calcutta, eastern India EPA

8/27 4 October 2016 Palestinian children do their homework during a power cut in an impoverished area in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis Getty

9/27 4 October 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea take the stage for a 'Family Town Hall' campaign stop in Haverford, Pennsylvania Reuters

10/27 4 October 2016 Three students hug at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg during a mass protest of the Fees Must Fall movement. South African police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas at student protesters in Johannesburg as authorities tried to re-open the prestigious Wits University after weeks of demonstrations. Getty

11/27 4 October 2016 The mother of two girls who died when a landslide knocked the walls of their house down during the passage of Hurricane Matthew, is comforted outside her house in the neighbourhood of Capotillo, in Santo Domingo Getty

12/27 4 October 2016 Shoppers look for items amid the generators, cases of water and gas cans at Lowe's in Oakland Park, Fla. Anxious Florida residents raided grocery store shelves as Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in a about decade, threatened to rake a large swath of the East Coast in the coming days AP

13/27 4 October 2016 Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat Reuters

14/27 4 October 2016 Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for victims amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a government forces air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Bustan al-Basha in the northern city of Aleppo Getty

15/27 4th October 2016 Pope Francis talks with a firefighter in front of rubble, with the standing bell tower in the background, of the quake-struck town of Amatrice, Italy AP

16/27 3rd October 2016 A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti Reuters

17/27 3rd October 2016 A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

18/27 3rd October 2016 Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba October 2, 2016 in a photo provided by the U.S. Navy. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to Florida from its Guantanamo Bay naval base. Prisoners and service personnel would remain Reuters

19/27 3rd October 2016 German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets members of miners's association at the Theaterplatz during celebrations marking the German Unification Day in Dresden, Germany. Reuters

20/27 3rd October 2016 A pensioner stands in front of riot police after they used pepper spray during a demonstration by retirees taking part in an anti-austerity protest against pension cuts in central Athens near the prime minister's office. Getty

21/27 3rd October 2016 Base jumpers leap from the 300-metre high skydeck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower against the backdrop of the city's skyline during the annual International KL Tower Base-Jump event. Getty

22/27 2nd October 2016 A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria Reuters

23/27 2nd October 2016 Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. Reuters

24/27 2nd October 2016 Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. Reuters

25/27 2nd October 2016 Archbishop of Rouen and Primate of Normandy Mgr Dominique Lebrun carries a Crucifix as he leads a procession, under security measures, to the memory of slain French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France. Father Jacques Hamel was killed in July in an attack on the church, near Rouen, that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. Reuters

26/27 2nd October 2016 Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters

27/27 2nd October 2016 Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord help a wounded comrade after he was shot by an Islamic State (IS) group sniper on the western frontline in Sirte. Getty

Soleimani's comments come as Saudi Arabia conducts its naval exercise in the Gulf, including waters Iran considers part of its sphere of influence. The exercise includes firing live ammunition “to raise the combat readiness and professional performance for units and employees of the naval forces in preparation for the protection of the marine interests of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any possible aggression,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency said Tuesday.

The US Navy's 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, is not taking part in Gulf Shield 1, Lt. Ian McConnaughey said. Commanders in the 5th Fleet, however, have reported an uptick in provocative acts at sea by Iran since it struck deal with world powers over its contested nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations to Iran after protesters stormed two Saudi diplomatic posts in the Islamic Republic. Those violent demonstrations came after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric in January along with 46 others.

Associated Press