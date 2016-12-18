The US "got it wrong" about Saddam Hussein and Iraq, the CIA analyst who interrogated the former dictator has said.

John Nixon had numerous conversations with the deposed leader and now says that America was critically mistaken about their intervention Iraq in a number of ways.

In particular, he claims, the CIA’s view of Hussein’s attitude to using chemical weapons was wrong.

They were also mistaken about his health, personal habits and his involvement in running Iraq.

Mr Nixon also criticised the conduct of George W Bush, under whose leadership America invaded Iraq, saying the former president heard “only what he wanted to hear” on the topic.

During the interrogations, Mr Nixon asked Hussein if he’d ever thought of engaging in a pre-emptive strike with WMDs against US troops based in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mr Nixon, writing in the Mail on Sunday, the former dictator’s reply was: “We never thought about using weapons of mass destruction. It was not discussed. Use chemical weapons against the world? Is there anyone with full faculties who would do this? Who would use these weapons when they had not been used against us?”

Mr Nixon admitted this was “not what we had expected to hear”.

The main reason the American and British governments used to justify the controversial invasion of Iraq was the supposed risk posed by the WMDs possessed by the country.

Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures







10 show all Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures

















1/10 Undated photo of Hussein Saddam Hussein was the president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003 Getty

2/10 Hussein family photo Getty

3/10 Hussein meets Donald Rumsfeld The pair met in 1983 when Rumsfeld was appointed US special envoy to the Middle East. He was later the Sec of Defence during the Iraq War 20 years later. Getty

4/10 Hussein and his sons Saddam Hussein pictured with his sons Uday and Qusay Getty

5/10 Hussein meets the Castros Saddam Hussein pictured with Fidel and Raul Castro in 1979 Getty

6/10 Hussein and Yasser Arafat Hussein meets with the Palestinian president in 1988 in Gaza City Getty

7/10 The fall of Baghdad Soldiers observe as Iraqis tear down a statue of Hussein Getty

8/10 Hussein captured US troops captured Hussein invasion in Dec 2003, months after the initial invasion Getty

9/10 Verdict delivered Hussein was found guilty of crimes against humanity getty

10/10 Execution Hussein was executed in Baghdad on 30 December 2006 Getty

Hussein then said America had made such a grave misjudgement because “the spirit of listening and understanding was not there” and some of the blame for this lay with himself.

The faulty intelligence surrounding WMDs wasn’t the only mistake the Americans made about Iraq.

According to Mr Nixon, Hussein warned him against the nation building the American government was attempting in the country.

“You are going to fail,” Hussein told him. “You are going to find that it is not so easy to govern Iraq.”

When asked why he believed this, Hussein said it was because the Americans didn’t understand the Iraqi people because they didn’t know the language, mind-set of the country, the history and even the weather.

Hussein was executed in 2006, three years after his capture close to his home town of Tikrit at the hands of American Special Forces.

But his predictions were accurate: The country descended into chaos after he was removed from power, and nearly 200,000 people have died in the conflicts that followed.

Iraq is now widely regarded as a failed state, and still suffers from widespread violence, including from Isis, who are currently defending the city of Mosul.

Thirteen years on, at least 5,000 American troops remain in the country.

Mr Nixon also spoke out against Mr Bush, who was rude towards him and reportedly made inappropriate jokes about the missing WMDs.

Mr Bush blamed the CIA for Iraq’s failures, Mr Nixon said, adding that he “called its analysis ‘guesswork’ while hearing only what he wanted to hear”.