A Muslim man was greeted with heartwarming note from one of his neighbours on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Left outside the door of his home Cincinnati, Ohio, it told him he was “welcome in the neighbourhood”.

“Today begins a new stage for our country," it read.

“No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue to live your lives without discrimination.

“You are welcome in our neighbourhood and if you need anything – please knock on our door.”

The man’s niece Hend Army, who described herself on Twitter as an East and West citizen and refugee, tweeted the picture of the note sent to her uncle.

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

“This is the America that took us in as political refugees,the America that gave us a new home, and the America that keeps my hope alive today,” she said.

More than 150,000 people have now shared the picture of the message on Twitter.