These are the 11 most corrupt countries in the developed world

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its annual corruption index as part of an Global Competitiveness Report.

The findings are based on WEF's Executive Opinion Survey, which interviewed nearly 15,000 business leaders from 141 economies between February and June 2016.

Countries in the corruption index are ranked according survey responses to the following three questions:

1. In your country, how common is illegal diversion of public funds to companies, individuals, or groups?

2. In your country, how do you rate the ethical standards of politicians?

3. In your country, how common is it for firms to make undocumented extra payments or bribes?

Numerical answers are given between one and seven, with one indicating the most corruption and seven indicating the least.

Business Insider looked at the wealthy countries where corruption is most endemic.

To do so, we looked at members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a intergovernmental group of advanced economies, and ranked them according to their position on the corruption index.

Here is the list:

11. Slovenia

Corruption score: 3.7

(1 is most corrupt, 7 is least corrupt)

Political corruption and the diversion of public funds are major concerns in Slovenia. In January 2013, thousands of Slovenians joined the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption and took to the streets. A month after, the Slovenian prime minister was ousted from office, and he was jailed the same year after a court convicted him for corruption.

10. Poland

Corruption score: 3.7

Corruption in Poland has been widespread since the fall of communism in 1989. While anti-corruption efforts are having some effect, there is growing concern amongst Polish people that there is not genuine political will for complete reform.

9. Republic of South Korea

Corruption score: 3.5

Corruption is widely perceived to be a huge problem in South Korea — so much so that the country has just introduced a law which forbids people from buying a meal worth more than 30,000 Korean won (£21/$27) for public officials, state employees, journalists, and school teachers. Those who contravene the law could face up to three years in prison.

8. Latvia

Corruption score: 3.5

There is widespread concern that business and politics are too closely linked in Latvia. The country's corruption prevention bureau is currently investigating the Bank of Latvia's president over irregularities in his income statement.

7. Spain

Corruption score: 3.4

Corruption is a major concern in Spain. Petty corruption — small bribes to officials, for example — is not a major issue, and Spain ranks at a relatively high 4.7 on the index for bribery. However, corruption at a government level is a much bigger concern: Spain ranks at just 3.1 for concern about the question of diverted public funds.

6. Czech Republic

Corruption score: 3.3

Corruption in the Czech Republic is also widespread. The Czech prime minister Petr Necas — who called himself 'Mr Clean Hands' — was forced to resign in 2013 after a corruption scandal in which £5 million ($6.5 million) and 10kg of gold bars were seized from his possession.

5. Greece

Corruption score: 3.2

Political corruption is a major problem in Greece. 90% of households in Greece believe that their politicians are corrupt.

Tax evasion is another problem. It has been described as a "national sport" by Greek politicians, with up to £26 billion ($34 billion) a year going uncollected in taxes.

4. Hungary

Corruption score: 3.1

Corruption has been widespread in Hungary since the fall of Communism in 1989. According to research, the first word which comes to the mind of an average young Hungarian when asked is "corruption."

3. Italy

Corruption score: 3.1

Political corruption remains a major problem in Italy, particularly in the south of the country. Political parties are ranked as the most corrupt institution in Italy, closely followed by parliament, and public officials.

2. Slovakia

Corruption score: 2.7

Political corruption in Slovakia remains a huge problem. The "Gorilla scandal" which rocked the country in 2011 indicated that politicians, business leaders, and officials routinely take bribes in exchange for private contracts.

1. Mexico

Corruption score: 2.5

Organised crime, bribery scandals, and media manipulation have greatly undermined the country's accountability.

