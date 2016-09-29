No Man’s Sky, one of the biggest games of the year, is being investigated by the UK’s advertising officials over claims it misled gamers.

The investigation is a response to complaints from a huge number of players that the marketing materials don’t reflect the actual experience of the game. In particular, they have said that the pictures being used to show what happens in it don’t actually show anything like what the game actually turned out to be.

The investigation is particularly focusing on the content of the game’s Steam page, where people can buy and download the game for PC. That uses some videos that were taken in 2014 – showing a very different game from the one that actually made it to customers.

The huge world of No Man's Sky







1/8 A resource lab Life can be made easier by mining and using resources

2/8 Red space Flying through space can be a scary, and strange, experience

3/8 Life on the game's planets can be difficult and unusual too

4/8 Night drone Especially when you come into contact with angry drones

5/8 Monolith The world's are dotted with strange, unexplained monoliths – whose significance will become clear through the game

6/8 Landing pad A landing pad can serve as a home – and a place to escape from

7/8 Galactic map Navigation is done using the game's galactic map – which lays out precisely how big the game's huge universe is

8/8 Creatures Travelling through the game will mean meeting strange and mysterious creatures

Players have complained that the trailer gave the impression there’d be space combat, multiplayer modes and worlds full of animals that could interact with each other. Many of those feature didn’t turn up – and led to a mini-controversy as one of the year’s biggest games became its most divisive.

Customers argued that they should receive refunds because of the way the game had been marketed and began to compile dossiers of everything that had been missing.

Now players have complained to the Advertising Standards Agency that the marketing for the game was misleading.

"We are investigating whether the content of the Steam store page (comprising trailers, screenshots and written statements) includes claims that specific features will be included in the No Man's Sky game that were not present in the final release," an ASA spokesperson said.