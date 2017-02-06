On Monday morning Alastair Cook quit as England’s Test captain after more than four years in the role.

Cook stepped down from the role as the most decorated captain in the history of English cricket. He led England 59 times and won two Ashes series – in 2013 and 2015. He also became England’s most prolific batsman during his spell as captain, scoring 11,057 runs in 140 Tests.

However, Cook came in for sustained criticism during England’s recent 4-0 series defeat in India, with England struggling desperately for form. The emerging leadership qualities of players such as Joe Root and Ben Stokes added to the growing pressure on Cook, 32, to stand down.

The chairman of the ECB, Colin Graves, was quick to release a statement nevertheless praising Cook’s leadership qualities and strength of character, while stressing that the Essex batsman still has an important role to play for the national team.

“Alastair called me this weekend to offer his resignation and to explain the reasons behind it,” Graves told the ECB website. "This was clearly a very hard decision and I thoroughly respect the way it’s been made, with the team at the core of his thinking.

“His leadership has brought some huge successes for the England team and even in difficult times he has always shown his character, stayed composed and seen things through.

“Over the last two years he has also paved the way for our future and his work will help the transition to the next Test captain and the further development of this team. As he continues to play for England, I know that he’ll be very supportive of his successor and the next generation of players.”

Graves’s supportive words were echoed by a number of the current Test squad. Stuart Broad, who has won the Ashes three times playing alongside Cook, tweeted simply: “Thanks Skip!” On Instagram, Moeen Ali commented: "Sad to see Cooky step down! Always backed me and gave me the support I needed. Top man."

The former England cricket captain Graham Gooch – a close confidant of Cook – revealed that he had even attempted to talk Cook out of his decision to stand down. “I told him to stay. He did ring me this morning before his announcement,” Gooch told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“This type of sportsman only comes once in a generation, maybe less. He’s a great man and he’s still got great things to do for his country.

“He is a strong, tough character and mentally resilient. It’s one I hope he will put to good use for his country in the years to come. He will want to go to Australia next winter and help win the Ashes for England.”

Others disagreed with Gooch’s opinion that Cook should have stayed on. Michael Vaughan, a fellow former England Test captain, instead stressed that the timing of Cook’s decision was “spot on”:

Timing in life is everything .. and once again Alastair Cook has got it spot on .. A Great man who I hope plays on for many more years #Cook — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 February 2017

Michael Atherton, who captained England in 54 Tests between 1993 and 2001, agreed that the timing of the decision made sense, and speculated that Cook may be better off enjoying the twilight of his international career without the additional pressures that captaincy entails.

"If you have done the job as long as Cook has, to be honest it’s a relief to get rid of it at that point,” he told Sky Sports News. “You can just carry on, enjoy your cricket, you’re not making the decisions and that’s an enjoyable place to be.

"I don’t think Cook is the type who absolutely demands leadership. I think he will be very happy sitting in the back seat and enjoying his time as a player, I can’t see him as the type to make life difficult for a new captain. So I’m sure he will carry on and I’m sure Joe Root, if it is Joe Root, would want him in the side."

The decision to appoint Joe Root as Cook’s successor has yet to be officially announced, despite the 26-year old Yorkshireman being odds-on for the role with many leading bookmakers. A fact not loss on the former England international Kevin Pietersen, who tweeted simply:

