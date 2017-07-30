Reflecting back on the series to this point, first innings runs have been an increasingly precious commodity. Much is being made of a trend appearing in the modern game, regarding the lack of ability to turn a game around and wrestle momentum back in one side’s favour. We’ve seen either England or South Africa concede damaging first innings deficits, with very little in the way of any real, old fashioned rear guards.

It’s an alarming trend, and even when every single factor seems to be against you, as a player you have a responsibility to ready yourself mentally for the type of challenge South Africa were forced to face up to once again this afternoon.

Michael Atherton, who played so many gritty, match-saving innings to defy the odds in his career, cited the need to rotate the strike effectively in order to ensure batsmen aren’t facing six balls from the same bowler. I thought Dean Elgar and Heino Kuhn did that very well first up in South Africa’s second innings, before the latter fell once again in a disturbing fashion for a Test match opener.

From my experience, faced with a huge fourth innings total, I still had to force myself to ‘be positive’ – a phrase constantly misinterpreted. It doesn’t mean adopting a universally gung-ho approach, or saying to yourself that you have to play in a certain fashion – that simply doesn’t work.

Being positive is a mindset, and should be reflected in the sharpness and timing of your movements at the crease. Dean Elgar gave an exhibition of what I’m alluding too, showing true fight whilst clearly battling some technical issues that he’s stubbornly refused to prevent him from contributing. He got his feet moving right away, and bar the nick offered up to Keaton Jennings at slip, he played with real purpose and class.

Elgar looked to score, played the ball late and was obdurate and watchful in defence. Simple batting. Once you stop looking for runs, you can very easily wear yourself out and make strange decisions. Both Faf Du Plessis and Hashim Amla – who as a pair have nothing to prove in terms of their ability to contribute ‘tough runs’ – will be upset with the nature of their dismissals.

Dean Elgar batted with a positive attitude ( Getty )

Both looked unsure of whether to stick or twist, getting out in a half-hearted manner, albeit in the face of an impressive England bowling display.

Whilst on England, they seem to have found in Tom Westley an answer to their number three issue for the time being at least. What has impressed me hasn’t necessarily been his expansive range of shots, more his attitude and ability to deal with the increased number of eyes scrutinising his every move. Plying your trade against a strong South African bowling unit at The Oval is a far cry from Chelmsford on a Friday night, and he’s looked comfortable in the shirt.

Tom Westley made a fine start to Test cricket ( Getty )

Now he’s playing at this level, more scrutiny will inevitably lead to sides developing plans based around exploiting his weaknesses. He does, however, seem to have a strong grasp on exactly what his strengths are, which will stand him in good stead.

Series between South Africa and England always present a challenge for new players to settle quickly. Westley and Roland-Jones will be delighted with how they’ve started their Test careers, but from South Africa’s side, Heino Kuhn could well be under pressure ahead of Old Trafford.

Heino has fought hard for his place by being a consistent performer back home over a long period of time. Yet, the way he’s been getting out will cast doubts over his longevity at this level, and with Aiden Markram waiting in the batting wings, he may well be overlooked next week.

Root should have put South Africa into bat earlier (Getty)

In terms of England’s declaration, I really do feel that Joe Root missed a trick in terms of passing on the opportunity to stick South Africa back in before tea. Decisions like that, in a game closer than this one, can cost you the opportunity to forge a win for yourself after so many days of toil.

Ex-captains tend to be more adventurous than current captains, but I felt continuing to bat in order to set South Africa 490+ was overkill from Joe, whom otherwise has had a superb Test Match as skipper.

The inroads made by England tonight have gone a long way to deciding the outcome of The Oval’s hundredth match as a Test venue, and this is certainly England’s game to win. Temba and Dean will have to bat 60 overs tomorrow if South Africa are to have any hope of escaping without a 2-1 deficit in the series. Whatever fay five brings, it’s important for the game and the fans that they fight.